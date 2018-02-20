Global Pentane Market Moving Towards a Brighter Future

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Pentane Market Research Report 2018 to its huge collection of research reports.

Shell, South Hampton Resource, CNPC and ExxonMobil Chemical are the main players in this market. Shell is Europe and the world’s largest producer. In 2016, Shell hold 14.88% of the global market share. The global production of pentane increased from 119655 tons in 2012 to 143577 tons in 2017. The global market for pentane is valued at 101 millions of dollars. By 2023, the global market for pentane is expected to reach 145 $ million.

On the basis of product, the Pentane market is primarily split into

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

This research report on the global market for Pentane has been accumulated by research analysts on the basis of an in-depth and unbiased assessment of this market, considering its segmentation and the important market verticals. A detailed evaluation of the industrial chain, supporting this market has been presented in this report, which incorporates statistical information about each and every aspect of the Pentane market in the global arena such as production chain, manufacturing capacity, sales volume, and revenue.

The research report studies the worldwide market for Pentane on the basis of the products and their application. The production volume, product pricing, supply chain dynamics, and the policies and regulation, influencing the production are described at length in this market study.

The global Pentane market has also been evaluated on the basis of its spread across various regions across the world, presenting an analysis of the performance of each of the regional markets in this study. The market dynamics between the industrial chain and every application is studied in connection with each of the regional markets to provide a better understanding their performance and functioning.

Researchers have utilized several methodical tools, such as investment feasibility analysis, market attractiveness analyses, and investment return analysis to present a descriptive study of the market for Pentane across the world. Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis has also been performed in order to evaluate the key market participants in this report.

The research report has been aimed at providing a complete picture of the global Pentane market and assisting market players in creating profitable strategies for their business expansion, gaining a competitive edge over peers.

Table of Contents

1 Pentane Market Overview1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend1

1.2 Pentane Segment by Types2

1.2.1 Global Pentane Production Market Share (%) by Types in 20162

1.2.2 Pentane 85/152

1.2.3 Pentane 80/202

1.2.4 Pentane 70/303

1.2.5 Pentane 60/403

1.2.6 Pentane 50/503

1.2.7 Pentane 20/803

1.3 Global Pentane Segment by Applications3

1.3.1 Global Pentane Consumption (MT) Comparison by Applications (2012-2023)3

1.3.2 EPS Blowing Agent4

1.3.3 Electronic Cleaning5

1.3.4 Chemical Solvent6

1.3.5 Aerosol Propellant7

2 Global Pentane Market Competition by Manufacturers19

2.1 Global Pentane Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)19

2.1.1 Global Pentane Capacity (MT) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)19

2.1.2 Global Pentane Production (MT) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)21

2.2 Global Pentane Revenue (Million USD) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)24

2.3 Global Pentane Average Price (USD/MT) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)27

2.4 Manufacturers Pentane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types29

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders124

10.1 Marketing Channel124

10.1.1 Direct Marketing124

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing125

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend128

10.2 Market Positioning128

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy128

10.2.2 Brand Strategy129

10.2.3 Target Client130

