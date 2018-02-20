Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market“

Rehabilitation programs help patients to improve, maintain, and restore physical strength and mobility in institutional and home care settings. This study provides market analysis for various rehabilitation products and services that are provided within home care settings. The stakeholders of this market study comprise established rehabilitation product manufacturers, distributors, and rehabilitation service providers as well as new participants who wish to enter the global rehabilitation products and services market.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global rehabilitation products and services market and helps in identifying several market governing factors that influence the market both positively and negatively. The market overview section provides exhaustive information on trends in the usage of home rehabilitation products and services, market trends such as drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities that presently regulate the dynamics of the overall market. Competitive analysis tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and geographical market attractiveness analysis have also been incorporated in this report to provide analysis about the level of competition within the home rehabilitation products and services market. Furthermore, a section analyzing the business to customer and therapist to customer models provides the overall business mechanism of the market. Competitive intelligence tools such as market share analysis have also been included in the market overview section of the report to deliver a broad spectrum of the overall scenario in the market at global level. Market share analysis thus provided in this study is in context with the major product manufacturers, distributors, and service providers operating in the market which would help new players to understand the key business models and frameworks to identify the specific product lines of existing companies to establish a strong foothold in the home rehabilitation products and services market.

Executive summary of the report encapsulates comprehensive insights about every segment considered in this study. It includes a market snapshot offering an insight into the current scenario of the home rehabilitation products and services market in terms of current and future market size along growth rate.

The global home rehabilitation products and services market has been segmented based on various products and services used in home settings. The home rehabilitation products market has been categorized into major products used for providing rehabilitation services in home settings such as positioning devices, body support devices, general aids, wheel chairs, and others. The others segment is analyzed cumulatively, considering walkers, canes, crutches, arm and shoulder slings, bands, and other ancillary support products within this class. Based on service type, the market has been segmented into physical therapy services, occupational therapy services, speech therapy services, respiratory therapy services, and others (drug rehabilitation therapy, balance therapy, and other psychotherapeutic services). The market size for the period from 2013 to 2023 has been provided for each of the product and service categories mentioned above in terms of USD million. Along with the market size that were projected considering 2014 as the base year and 2013 as the historical year, the CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023 has also been provided.

This market study concludes with profiles of key players in the global home rehabilitation products and services market. The report outlines the companies in terms of overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key enterprises profiled in this study include AliMed, Inc., Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., DJO Global, Inc., ergoline GmbH, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma AG, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Prism Medical, RehabCare, Stryker Corporation, and TecnoBody S.r.l.

The global home rehabilitation products and services market has been segmented as follows:

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, by Products

Positioning Devices

Body Supports Devices (Lumbosacral, Cervical, Knee/Ankle/Arm/Shoulder support, etc.)

General Aids (Bathroom Aids, Bedroom Aids, etc.)

Wheel Chairs

Others (Walkers, Canes, Crutches, Arm and Shoulder Slings, etc.)

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, by Services

Physical Therapy Services

Occupational Services

Speech Therapy Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Others

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

