Global Hepatitis B Virus [HBV] Treatment Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)

The global Hepatitis B treatment market growth is backed by the increasing number of patients diagnosed with Chronic Hepatitis B which results in severe complications, rising awareness about the consequences of viral infection, rigorous efforts to eliminate the viral infection, improving surveillance and diagnostic facilities, significant number drugs in pipeline with better efficacy coupled with emerging vaccines with lower dosage and better effectiveness. Moreover, the global market growth is driven by the rising global healthcare expenditure, healthcare infrastructure development and changing lifestyle is expected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

High prevalence of Hepatitis B with larger population undiagnosed with the virus indicating a significant potential for market growth. Increasing number of Chronic Hepatitis B patients is resulting in rising number of patients with severe complications such as Liver Cancer and Cirrhosis. According to World Health Organization, around 2 billion have been infected with Hepatitis B at some point of life, 257 million people were infected with Hepatitis B which caused a total of 887,000 deaths in 2015 mostly from severe complications.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Hepatitis B Virus [HBV] Treatment Market – Analysis By Type (Therapeutics, Vaccine), By End User (Male, Female) – By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” the global Hepatitis B Treatment market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~5.30% during 2017 – 2022, largely driven by the increasing number of patients suffering with liver cancer and cirrhosis due to Chronic Hepatitis B infection, improving access to healthcare & medicines and significant number of patients undiagnosed with the virus.

APAC is predicted to grow at higher rate during the year 2017-2012F, which is mainly driven by the positive economic growth resulting in development of healthcare infrastructure, improving access to medicine and rising healthcare expenditure simultaneously with the presence of larger population with Chronic Hepatitis B and unmet need of treatment.

Therapeutics accounts for more than 70% of global Hepatitis B treatment market owing to the high prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B which usually results in severe life threatening consequences, high cost of drugs, availability and affordability in high income countries. It is also anticipated to grow at positive rate during forecast period owing to the increasing diligent efforts to reduce the incidences of severe Liver diseases, development of larger number of drugs and rising income in emerging economies.

In End-User segment, Male population accounts for the larger market share due to high prevalence of Hepatitis B virus among male population. Increasing number of male patients diagnosed with Chronic Hepatitis B is anticipated to propel the market growth of Hepatitis B treatment during the forecast period.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/healthcare-pharma/global-hepatitis-b-virus-hbv-treatment-market-analysis-by-type-therapeutics-vaccine-by-end-user-male-female-by-region-by-country-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022-r15154

Contact us at:

Azoth Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 120 4298 235

Email: azothanalytics7@gmail.com

Site: http://azothanalytics.com/