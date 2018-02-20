Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market for Polycarbonate, Solvent, Pharmaceutical, Pesticide, and Other Applications Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Dimethyl Carbonate Market“

Dimethyl carbonate is a green chemical that can be used as a starting material for organic synthesis, replacing harmful compounds such as dimethyl sulfate and phosgene. It is denser than water and slightly soluble in water. Additionally, dimethyl carbonate has mild non-offensive odor and favorable evaporation rate and economic profiles. Expansion of the polycarbonate industry coupled with increasing demand in the paints & coatings industry is projected to drive the dimethyl carbonate market during the forecast period. Additionally, its potential application as a gasoline additive in the energy industry is anticipated to provide opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Dimethyl carbonate is produced on a relatively small scale; China accounts for 50% share of the production of dimethyl carbonate. It can be produced according to the following technologies: phosgene route, epoxide route, and oxidative carbonylation route. Under the phosgene route, phosgene reacts with methanol to provide dimethyl carbonate and hydrochloric acid. Under the epoxide route, epoxides react with carbon dioxide to provide cyclic carbonates. Cyclic carbonates yield dimethyl carbonate and glycols after transesterification with methanol. Under the oxidative route, carbon monoxide and methanol react with an oxidant compound (nitrogen oxide or oxygen) to yield dimethyl carbonate.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global dimethyl carbonate market in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2014 to 2023. Market numbers given in the report describe the global demand for dimethyl carbonate, but not the production or supply. The dimethyl carbonate report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed analysis of the dimethyl carbonate market by key applications. It segments the market into the following key applications: polycarbonate, solvent, pharmaceutical, pesticide, and others (including methylating agents). The report also segments the market based on major geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It further provides volume and revenue for each application segment for each region. This includes 12 unique country-specific analysis.

Based on application, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain from raw material manufacturers to end-users. Additionally, the study analyzes market competition through Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key market participants profiled in the study include Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, EMD Millipore Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, HaiKe Chemical Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., UBE Industries Limited, Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., and BASF SE. Profiles of key participants comprise important parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments.

Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, complemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of technical writing, recent trade, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and productive approach for procuring precise market data, recognizing business opportunities, and acquiring industry participants’ insights.

Secondary research sources that are referred to include textbooks, external patented databases, company websites, financial reports, commentaries, broker reports, annual reports, investor presentations, and appropriate patent and regulatory databases, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include the European Union (EU), ICIS Chemical Business Magazine, Chemical Week Magazine, and company presentations.

The report segments the global dimethyl carbonate market as:

Dimethyl Carbonate Market – Application Analysis

Polycarbonate

Solvent

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Others (Including methylating agents)

Dimethyl Carbonate Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America (RoNA)

Europe

Germany

Italy

Russia

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

