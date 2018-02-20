Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Automotive Surround View Systems 2018

Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market Information Report, By Type (4 Camera, 6 Camera and Others), By Camera Functioning (Automatic and Manual), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), By End Market (OEMs and Aftermarket) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The automotive industry has witnessed remarkable development in the past few years, where technologies have played a crucial role in the growth of the industry. Technology in automotive, has become one of the first choices for the automotive manufacturers. Over the years, several technologies have gained much attention as well as they have been implemented in vehicles.

Automotive surround view system is one of the technologies that have been noticed and have given the automotive market growth momentum. Automotive surround view system is a technique, in which the embedded camera provides top view, rear view and panorama view to the driver. The functioning of the camera can be done either manually or automatically. This is an innovative and emerging automotive driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, which is expected to have remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the automotive surround view system market include Magna International (Canada), Valeo (France), Continental AG (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Denso (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Clarion Technologies (Japan), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Xylon – logicBRICKS (Germany), Ambarella (US), Bosch Mobility Solutions (Germany) and others.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4733

During the last few years, the demand for automotive surround view systems, been increased, owing to its various advantages. As a result, the sales of new vehicles have advanced from the past years. Additionally, the growing use of automotive driver assistance system technology has also boosted the demand for automotive surround view system. Moreover, increased spending on research & development in automotive industry, and growing safety concern among end users, are likely to fuel the demand for automotive surround view systems, among users. However, the higher installation cost, and strict government regulations on getting NOC for installation of this technology into vehicles, have majorly been restraining the growth of automotive surround view system market. The growing awareness of camera based technologies, and increasing sale of high end vehicles, are the major trends of global automotive surround view system market. As per MRFR analysis, the global automotive surround view system market is expected to grow at the CAGR of approximately 9.6% by the end of forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as 4 cameras, 6 cameras and others. Among these types, 4 camera surround view system is expected to dominate the market followed by 6 cameras. On the basis of camera functioning, the market has been segmented as automatic and manual, of which, the automatic camera functioning is expected to lead the market, followed by manual camera functioning. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. However, the increasing sales of passenger cars is expected to dominate the passenger car segment during the forecast period. On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented as OEMs and Aftermarket. However, OEMs have dominated the market, followed by aftermarket segment.

The report for Global Automotive Surround View System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-surround-view-systems-market-4733

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4… Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market, By Type

5… Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market, By Camera Functioning

6… Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market, By Vehicle Type

7… Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market, By End Market

8 Regional Market Analysis

9… Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com