Fiber Optic Market Trends | Future Outlook and Segmentation

The global fiber optics market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to high bandwidth communication for long distance via optical fiber which is propelling the fiber optics market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of fiber optics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The global fiber optics market is driven due to the increasing demand of latest technologies such as RFID, Fiber and NFC and others which is boosting the market growth fiber optics. The RFID tag which is integrated into the optical fiber cable, connectors, adapters and others is used to accomplish the tracking automatically in data centers. The growing opportunities in the healthcare sector such as endoscopic imaging applications, and biomedical sensing applications are boosting the market growth of fiber optics.

Fiber Optic market is mainly driven by the demand for high speed internet around the world as the traditional wires are not able to meet the expectation. Fiber Optic is mainly used for the transfer and exchange of data’s digitally. Growing countries which are adopting the new technology for high speed internet is creating huge demand for the Fiber Optics. Major opportunities in the market are the advances in technologies leading to an increase in the data transmission rate and factors & trends defining the telecommunications industry across the globe. Adoption of Internet attributes to the several factors including increase in the number of connected devices in homes, increase in the demand for Over-The-Top or OTT video content, and the increasing Internet access. All these factors have led to an increase in Internet users, which in turn has led to the higher usage of optical fiber cable to transfer information over the Internet. Fiber Optic empowers data transmission, attributed to this, augmented adoption of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is fuelling the extended use of Internet, eventually fostering the market growth of Fiber Optics market.

Some of the prominent players in the global fiber optic market: Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Sterlite Technologies (India), Fujikura Limited (Japan), Finolex Cable Limited (India), Ofs Fitel, Llc (U.S.), Prysmian Spa (Italy), Infinera Corporation (U.S.), Corning INC. (U.S.), Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics (India), AFC Group (Australia), Molex Incorporated (U.S.), Anixter International (U.S), Luna (U.S.), Avantes (U.S), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Geokon, Incorporated (U.S.), L-com.com (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Extron Electronics (U.S.) and among others.

Global Fiber Optic Market is expected to grow at USD 6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Due to the density of access installations, the balance has shifted more towards accessories. In fact, a dominant theme is that the market for optical fiber cable has shifted dramatically in the past five years to local deployments. This is the impact of FTTX, which calls for far more dense applications in neighbourhoods, cities and other highly focused areas. Savvy optical components vendors are making the changes necessary for optical fiber to succeed in these markets. Optical fiber cable is being caught up in the global move to broadband.

Fiber-optic cables are predominant medium of carrying information over long distances because they have three very big advantages over traditional copper cables

Less attenuation: (signal loss) Information travels roughly 10 times further before it needs amplifying—which makes fiber networks simpler and cheaper to operate and maintain.

No interference: Unlike with copper cables, there’s no “crosstalk” (electromagnetic interference) between optical fibers, so they transmit information more reliably with better signal quality

Higher bandwidth: As we’ve already seen, fiber-optic cables can carry far more data than copper cables of the same diameter.

Macquarie University scientists have developed world’s first optical fiber technology which can help detect a wide range of gases with unprecedented sensitivity, with potential applications ranging from breath analysis to air-quality monitoring. The discovery, outlines the development of an optical fiber device which encompasses an invisible infrared laser coupled to an ultra-broadband super continuum generator.

Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of well-established players; Fiber Optic market appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Vendors are focusing on improving their market performance and are expanding by acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets. Marketers employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update the software, implementing improvements and launching new technologies to meet the changing needs of consumer. These manufactures develop a well-established infrastructure that allows seamless implementation of advanced technologies. They strive to develop unravel design and adept technology Heavy investments are transpired in R&D sector from the major players which is in turn helping the market to grow. The global drive to implement FTTX into more new venues is good news for makers of optical fiber and related components.

In view of growth and immense revenue generation opportunities potential that market is currently demonstrating is in turn attracting several new players to enter the market. However, those new entrants find it challenging to survive in the market with the introduction of new technologies.