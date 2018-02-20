Enjoy Creative Freedom with ACDSee Photo Editor 10

ACD Systems presents the latest edition of its industry-leading, budget-friendly photo editing software, ACDSee Photo Editor 10. If you’re looking to have total control over your projects and to get straight down to the creative part, you can enjoy a powerful set of tools enabled by support for the latest 64-bit power computing. Whether your goal is finely polished photography or compelling and professional imagery, this program will help make your vision a reality with its hundreds of adjustments, filters, and drawing elements.

Support for RAW Image Formats

No serious photographer is interested in working with low-quality JPEG photos. Instead, they need to be able to take complete control over every pixel in the image, and that means being able to view and edit the image exactly as it was taken by the camera. ACDSee Photo Editor 10 provides native support for RAW images taken by more than 500 camera models.

When editing RAW images, you’ll be able to remove noise, sharpen, balance shadows and highlights, target specific colors, and make a wide range of detail-orientated improvements. At the same time, layered retouching and repair makes certain that you don’t make any unwanted modifications to the original image.

Easy Exposure Correction

Using adjustment layers, photographers will be able to correct lighting and exposure, and make subjects literally jump out of the photo. You can also lighten shadows, darken highlights, and improve color balance to make your photos more vibrant across a fully dynamic range of lighting options. Better yet, ACDSee Photo Editor 10 has a fully customizable interface that you can change to suit your needs. Learn more at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/acdsee-photo-editor.