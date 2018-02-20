Donald Bake Inc. Buys Houses in Their “As-Is” Condition

Donald Bake Inc. buys homes in their as-is condition to relieve homeowners who want to sell their property from the burden of advertising and finding buyers.

[LONG BEACH, 2/20/2018]—Donald Bake Inc. relieves home sellers of the inconvenience of going through the motions of putting their property up for sale. It buys houses in any condition, so home owners do not have to worry about cleaning or repairing their homes. Moreover, clients do not have to shoulder transaction fees, agent fees, or commissions.

Moreover, clients who turn to Donald Bake Inc. do not have to go through the hassle of finding home buyers in America — a group that has progressively decreased in number in the past couple of years.

Fewer Home Buyers

The Motley Fool, a digital financial journal, says that more Americans have been choosing to rent than buy homes since the 1960s. This is because they often find the home buying process to be overwhelming. They also find it hard to save up for a down payment. In fact, about 70% believe that they need to rent until their 30s to save enough for a home.

With fewer buyers, homeowners can turn to home buying companies like Donald Bake Inc. to purchase their properties.

Buying California Homes

California homeowners who want to sell their properties can look no further than Donald Bake Inc. The real estate company buys homes, regardless of the reason they’re on the market.

Clients only need to call or fill out the form to get a cash offer, which usually takes less than 24 hours. Then, they set up their houses for property inspection appointment and meet with a Donald Bake Real Estate Inc. representative to finalize the details.

The property buyer can accommodate clients who are in a hurry to sell their homes; it can close deals in as little as seven days.

Home sellers deal with licensed professionals who can handle complicated transactions deftly and provide state-regulated disclosures to protect sellers from future liabilities. With Donald Bake Inc., selling homes in California is a breeze.

About the Real Estate Company

Donald Bake Inc. has been buying and selling California houses for a decade. It banks on integrity and high ethical standards, ensuring that they deliver honest services to clients. To date, it has purchased 895 houses, sold 676, and assisted 169 sellers to avoid disclosures.

For more information on their services, visit realestatebrokersocal.com.