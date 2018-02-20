Ceramic Fiber Blanket Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application

Ceramic fiber blanket is a needled blanket that is made from high purity spun ceramic fiber. It is designed to be used when working with furnaces, boilers, nuclear insulation, and high temperature pipe insulations. It is ideally utilized in industries where high temperature insulation is required. More specifically, the ceramic fiber blanket is used if there is a requirement for low heat storage and complete resistance to thermal shock. It possess properties such as light weight, low thermal conductivity, high temperature stability, thermal shock resistance, and chemical and corrosion resistance. They are largely employed in applications such as pipe insulation, boiler insulation, air pre-heater insulation, turbine insulation, and ovens and stack linings due to its properties, as mentioned above.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38672

Based on type, the global ceramic fiber blanket market can be segmented into ceramic fiber throw blanket and ceramic fiber spray blanket. Ceramic fiber blankets are free from organic adhesive and have a smooth surface. Furthermore, these blankets possess the heat resistance of a hard refractory, which gives them excellent insulating properties. This blanket provides good sound absorption and fire protection. Ceramic fiber blankets are utilized in diverse applications in furnaces, kilns, generators, reformers, boilers, steam and gas turbines, seals and gasketing, furnace door seals, expansion joint seals and other high temperature equipment, due to their properties such as lightweight, flexibility, and specific features such as very low thermal conductivity, thermal shock resistance, and corrosion resistance.

In terms of end-user industry, the ceramic fiber blanket market can be classified into chemical, construction, electronic, aerospace, petrochemical, and others. Petrochemical is a prominent end-use industry for ceramic fiber blankets. Demand for ceramic fiber blankets in the petrochemical industry is driven by its high insulating and low thermal conducting properties. The evolution of shale gas & coal gasification technology in North America is also boosting the usage of ceramic fiber blankets in the petrochemical industry.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ceramic-fiber-blanket-market.html

In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific, being the global manufacturing hub of the world, is also a significant market for ceramic fiber blankets. Rising activities in construction, energy, industrial, and automotive sectors in economies such as China and India are driving the ceramic fiber blanket market. Lower cost of production has provided a great opportunity for global players to enter into Asia Pacific, especially, in the developing nations such as China and India.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com