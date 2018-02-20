Cannabis Facility Management and Security Requirements Training

Toronto, ON, February 20, 2018 — On February 28th, NACPT Pharma College, will be conducting Cannabis or Marijuana Facility Set-up and Plant Management Workshop in Toronto, ON. This workshop can help any professional that is interested in setting-up a full scale Cannabis or Marijuana production.

Mr. Alex Goldstein, is one of the industrial experts at NACPT Pharma College. With his 13 years of progressive experience servicing the Canadian public sector and private Security industries, and with his most recent work with Led Threat Risk Assessments and suitability reviews, site audits, Standard Operating Procedure reviews, and site or design plan consulting for Cannabis or Marijuana companies across Canada.

Workshop will include the basic facility management, pest management, soil control and batch production processes. In addition, the speaker will be able to address on the Identify the key differences in plant characteristics. Alex will also provide a solid insight about the security measurements such as Threat Risk Assessment, Suitability Community Studies, Zoning by-Laws, Effective Surveillance and Alarm System, Access Control System and Incident Management System.

The facility management and security is an essential skill for professionals from Cannabis Production and Distribution, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Research and Development (R&D), Analytical Development (AD) and Regulatory Compliance. In addition, Medical Practitioners, Nurse Practitioners, other practitioners can also get benefits from the specific workshop.

About US:

NACPT Pharma College, has developed a series of Medical Marijuana/Cannabis workshop training focusing on various modules from how to become a licensed producer (LP), to various processes related to pharmaceutical medical Cannabis/Marijuana product development and clinical research activities, regulatory and legal realities associated with the start-up companies and medical practitioners.

“NACPT Pharma College provides a full spectrum of Cannabis or Marijuana Workshops”

