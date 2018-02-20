Automotive Cyber Security Market: Development Trends and Worldwide Growth 2018-2023

Market Highlights

The growing security in the automotive industry have raise several distinct challenges around the connected vehicle. Cyber security in automotive industry has become prominent due to increase vehicles on roads and are vulnerable to hacking, both in the car and the back-end IT systems to which it connect. Hacking in cars have attracted a lot of media attention. OEMs are aware of the need to secure vehicles, and to comfort customers who fear that cars will be easily hacked. The security of automotive manufacturing plants is also a growing concern, the two important threats are vehicle integrity and production line availability.

The challenges faced by automotive cyber security industry includes, connectivity security, in vehicle network architecture and data privacy. In connectivity security there occur many wired and wireless communication interfaces in a vehicle such as infotainment, OBD-II and Bluetooth. These interfaces exposed the traditionally closed vehicular system, consisting of security vulnerabilities in the vehicle.

The Automotive Cyber Security Market is growing rapidly over 9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 32 Million by the end of forecast period.

Automotive Cyber Security Market Segmentation

The automotive cyber security market has been segmented on the basis of application it includes communication channels. In securing communication channel, the original equipment manufacturers need to stop hackers from getting in communications channel. To solve this problem there is robust heuristic algorithms that can detect if a communication comes from an authentic source.

The prominent players in the automotive cyber security market are- Argus Cyber Security (Israel), Harman International Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Karamba Security (Israel), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), NNG Software Developing And Commercial Llc. (Hungary), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Escrypt Embedded Systems (Germany), Secunet AG (Germany) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that security devices connected to the car through on-board diagnostic port II, which provides access to many of the car’s internal networks. An on-board diagnostic port, where users can plug-in device which is used to measure driving habits and conduct mechanical diagnostics.

Regional analysis for automotive cyber security market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of increased number of semiconductor component installed in modern cars involving safety, infotainment and comfort and engine control. European region is one of the prominent players in automotive cyber security market because of huge investment made by government in less emission from vehicles, extensive research in erasing of malware and increased funding by the software solution providers towards cyber security software.

