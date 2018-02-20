Alfresco Data Migration: The Ultimate Guide

The other day we with my colleagues had a hot talk with a certain amount of nostalgia about sharing photos, audio records, some education papers with a floppy disk, further emails, and the most advanced of us used FTP servers. Yes, we had our moments.

But the world moves forward. As a consequence, those dreamers with a book of Jules Verne under their arms couldn’t fail to invent some relief for transferring files as easy as ABC. So it was that electronic document management systems were born in the 90s. The rise in adoption refers to the middle of the 2000s. Nevertheless, the electronic document management system (EDMS) market is soaring up and foreseen to surpass $6 billion by 2024.

Last year Gartner named Alfresco a Challenger placing on the same level with IBM, Oracle, and Laserfiche which occupy Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market. The demand among companies exploiting EDMS will cause the increase of smart data migration. Expecting companies’ ordering fever, we decided to create a step-by-step guide that reveals vital points about migrating data and Alfresco migration services.

Find out more about alfresco data migration services.