Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market- APEJ to Witness Highest Growth during 2017-2026

​Semiconductor packaging provides protection to substrate and wafer. The materials used in packaging semiconductor are metal, plastic, ceramic or glass. However, manufacturers have started using some of the advanced semiconductor packaging technologies such as flip-chip, Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO-WLP), Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI-WLP) and 2.5D and 3D packaging. Although 2.5D technology emerged as a bridge technology between 2D and 3D ICs, it has evolved as largely used package solution alongside 3D ICs. The demand for 3D packaging is increasing due to constantly evolving wearable and portable devices, and rapid development of electric vehicles. Also, High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) technology is which is already implemented in 2.5D packaging is also expected to improve the power efficiency of IC packages.

Top three emerging trends that are contributing towards the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market are the integration of semiconductor in vehicles, changes in the size of wafer, and increasing number of companies moving towards mergers and acquisitions. Increasing demand for automation in vehicles is resulting in the need for semiconductor devices of small size, thus driving the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging solution in the automotive sector. Increasing number of merger and acquisitions are taking place in the semiconductor packaging market. New companies are also using M&A route to compete in already highly competitive market.

Major companies currently active in the global advanced semiconductor packaging market are ASE Group, Kyocera, Avery Dennison, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Chemical, Amkor Technology, AMD, and Intel Corp.

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market to Witness Significant Growth during the Forecast Period

As per the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global advanced semiconductor packaging market is expected to witness strong growth, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during 2017-2026. The global advanced semiconductor packaging market is also estimated to reach US$ 67,208.2 million revenue by 2026 end.

The global advanced semiconductor packaging market is segmented into application, packaging type, end user, and region. Based on the packaging type, the market is segmented into 2.5D/3D, Flip Chip (FC), Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP), and Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP). Flip Chip (FC) is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

By application, Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units are anticipated to witness significant growth during 2017-2026.

End Users are further segmented into consumer electronics, medical devices, aerospace and defense, automotive, telecommunications, and other end users. Among these, consumer electronics are expected to be the largest users of advanced semiconductor packaging during the forecast period.

APEJ to Remain Dominant in the Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to dominate the global advanced semiconductor packaging market from 2017 to 2026. Presence of the major market players in the region is one of the factors driving the market growth. Companies are also investing in countries such as China to develop research and development facility and chip packaging manufacturing facilities. As emerging economies such as China are focusing more on advanced technologies, 2.5D IC and 3D ICs are being used on a large scale for chip packaging. Also, low labor cost and availability of cheap raw material are leading towards the significant growth of advanced semiconductor packaging market.

