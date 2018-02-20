27th International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

Nursing 2018 extends its welcome to “27th International Conference on Nursing & Healthcare” during June 11-13, 2018 at London, the UK with a theme “Advanced Concepts in Nursing Research and Quality in Healthcare”.

Nursing 2018 is a unique forum to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of Nursing and Healthcare, public health professionals, nurse educators, researchers, nurse managers, physicians, pediatricians and healthcare professionals, provides the ideal environment to disseminate and gain current knowledge in the area of Nursing and Healthcare.