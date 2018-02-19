Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2018 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Market Scenario

The major growth driver of Wireless electric vehicle charger Market includes growing production and adoption of electric passenger car, growing investment on smart city technologies and financial incentives provided by government among others.

Hence the market for Wireless electric vehicle charger is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

However, lack of standardization of product is one of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger Market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Wireless electric vehicle charger Market include ABB (Switzerland), Leviton (U.S.), WiTricity Corporation (U.S), Convenient Power HK Limited (Hong Kong), Siemens (Germany), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Qualcomm (U.S.), and Bosch Group (Germany) among others.

Objective of Wireless electric vehicle charger Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Wireless electric vehicle charger market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Wireless electric vehicle charger Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Wireless electric vehicle charger market.

Segments

Global Wireless electric vehicle charger Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Technology : inductive charging, conductive charging, dynamic charging, magnetic resonance, among others.

: inductive charging, conductive charging, dynamic charging, magnetic resonance, among others. Segmentation by Component: Electromagnetic induction, wireless power receiver, rectifies, power distribution box, vehicle receiver unit, ground transmission unit, and battery, among others

Regional Analysis of Wireless electric vehicle charger Market:

North-America is expected to dominate the Global Wireless electric vehicle charger Market with the largest market share due to government initiatives of reducing dependency on oil related product in the region which is creating profitable market for electric vehicle charging, and therefore accounting for $XX million and is expected to grow over $XX billion by 2027. Wireless electric vehicle charger Market in Asia-pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% from $ XX million in 2016 to $XX million by 2027. The Europe market for Wireless electric vehicle charger Market is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

Industry News:

– Oak Ridge National Labs (ORNL) has announced in April 2016 that it has developed a wireless electric vehicle charger of having 20 kW capacities. The device would provide 90 % efficiency.

– Leviton has launched mini electric vehicle charging station in 2015. The station consists of feature which includes ground monitor interrupter circuit, and over temperature protection among others.

Americas

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Latin America

Europe

– Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

– Asia

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Wireless electric vehicle charger market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

