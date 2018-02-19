Thermal Energy Storage Market Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2022

Market Highlights

Thermal energy storage provides an effective way of utilizing the energy that is otherwise wasted in several processes and is also becoming important for saving and conservation of electricity. The need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and introducing mixed energy sources in global utilities changes the global power generation and distribution scenario. Moreover, features such as lower capital costs as compared to other storage technologies as well as very high operating efficiency helps to boost the thermal energy storage market. The need for a sustainable energy solution for daily needs has fueled the demand for thermal energy storage systems globally.

Key Players

The key players of global thermal energy storage market include

Caledonian MacBrayne

CalMac (U.K.),

DN Tanks, Inc. (U.S.),

Ice Energy Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Steffes Corporation (U.S.),

Burns & McDonnell (U.S.),

Fafco, Inc (U.S)

Abengoa Solar (Spain).

Regional Analysis of Global Thermal Energy Storage Market

Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to the huge investments on solar energy. Moreover, government authorities are also trying to balance power generation between high load and low load hours. Lower costs of power generation will drive the market. Moreover, in the region there is strong emphasis on energy efficiency initiatives and rising levels of renewable energy generation. However, reluctance to shift from the traditional methods of storage act as barrier for the growth of the market in Europe.

Thermal energy storage has been widely used in the commercial sector in North America. While, Asia-Pacific Region is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period, owing to factors such as ever growing population and increased energy usage.

Europe to be the largest market

Europe is projected to dominate the thermal energy storage market. Higher investments on solar energy as well as the lower costs of power generation are some of the factors driving the market in Europe region. Moreover, Europe is also showing great potential for replacement of fossil fuels with utilization of waste heat. Recently, newer developments like seasonal thermal storage and molten salt thermal storage have allowed for the storage of energy during summer as well as in winters.

The report for Global Thermal Energy Storage Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

