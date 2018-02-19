Software Defined Wide Area Network Market 2018 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2022

Market Scenario:

Software Defined Wide Area Network is a networking service useful in managing network services through low level functionality. It permits enterprises to build virtual networks and provide micro segmentations & services. It also helps organization in managing their connections between internal & external cloud services.

The major factor that drives the growth of software defined wide area network market is growing adoption of private cloud technology, rising software defined data centers, and increasing demand for security features in network services among others.

Globally the market for Software Defined Wide Area Network market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~50% from 2016 to 2022.

Segments for Software Defined Wide Area Network Market:

Global Software Defined Wide Area Network Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Components : virtual appliance, physical appliance, hardware, software and hybrid.

: virtual appliance, physical appliance, hardware, software and hybrid. Segmentation by Deployment : Cloud, and on-premise.

: Cloud, and on-premise. Segmentation by End-Users: BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT, and retail among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global software defined wide area network market with the largest market share due to high demand of network architecture & growing need of central networking and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022 followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growing investment of major players in the region and therefore is expected to grow with a highest growth rate.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Software Defined Wide Area Network Market includes Cisco Systems (U.S.), VeloCloud Inc. (U.S.), Versa Networks (U.S.), Cloudgenix Inc. (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Silver Peak (U.S.), Talari Networks (U.S.), Viptela (), Nuage Networks (U.S.), and Ecessa Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Study Objectives of Software Defined Wide Area Network Market.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Software Defined Wide Area Network Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Software Defined Wide Area Network Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application and End-User.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Software Defined Wide Area Network.

Target Audience:

Application development service providers

Network providers

Training & education sector

Data integration service providers

Corporate

Government

Table Of Contents

Report Prologue Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.2.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Customer

5.2.3. Intensity Of Competitor’s

5.2.4. Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.5 Threat Of Substitutes

Continue…

