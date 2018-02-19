Saudi Arabia Adhesives and Tapes Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Adhesives and Tapes Market“

The Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market is predicted to develop rapidly during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for adhesives and tapes from the construction and packaging industries across the region. Expansion of trading activities in different areas of Saudi Arabia will further propel the adhesives and tapes market. The Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market is segmented on the basis of technology, formulation, products, and end user. By technology, the Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market is divided into pressure sensitive, hot melt, and others. In 2014, the pressure sensitive adhesives and tapes market was in the leading position, with a 50% market share.

By formulation, the market for adhesives and tapes was dominated by water-based formulations in 2014. As water-based formulations emit minimum volatile organic compounds and are thus eco-friendly, they have been commonly used in many industries. Based on product type, the Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market is divided into acrylic, epoxy, PVAc, EVA, and polyurethane. In terms of volume, in 2014, the Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market was dominated by acrylic products. Polyurethane (PU) is used in high volumes in industries such as construction, automotive, and footwear in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market is fragmented in nature, as many prominent companies offer adhesives and tapes. The Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market comprises a large number of multinational players and a relatively small number of domestic players. The multinational companies have vertically combined operations, offering them a competitive advantage over the domestic players. Some of the leading players in the Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market are Henkle AG and Company KGaA, BASF SE, Ashnald Inc., 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Dymax Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, and H.B. Fuller Company.

Rising demand for adhesives and tapes from various industries such as bookbinding, construction, crafts, furniture, footwear, packaging, and medical will drive the Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market during the forecast period. Constant demand for adhesives and tapes from end-use industries including construction and packaging is expected to propel the Saudi Arabia adhesives and tapes market during the forecast period.

Key segments of The Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market

Saudi Arabia Adhesives and Tapes Market – Technology Analysis

Pressure Sensitive

Hot Melt

Others (Including Moisture Curing, Radiation Curing, Heat Curing, and Chemical Curing)

Saudi Arabia Adhesives and Tapes Market – Formulation Analysis

Water Based

Spray & Cylinder Based

Saudi Arabia Adhesives and Tapes Market – Product Segment Analysis

Acrylic

Epoxy

PVAc

EVA

Polyurethane

Others (Including Silicone and Polyisobutylene)

Saudi Arabia Adhesives and Tapes Market – End-user Analysis

Packaging

Footwear

Construction

Furniture

Others (Including Automotive, Electronics, Bookbinding, etc.)

