Premium Joy Offers the Under the Sea Foam Floor Puzzle for Pre-Schoolers and Toddlers

Puzzles always bring joy to some kids. They love playing puzzle-based games. But, the problem most parents face is that their pre-schooler spends most of the time in front of the computer in playing his/her puzzle game. To relieve them of this addiction towards computer-based puzzles, Premium Joy brings the best Under the Sea Foam Floor Puzzle for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

The good thing about this puzzle is that it is durable, flexible and sturdy foam puzzle. It is made out of high-quality foam material that will last longer and will withstand the soft hands of little kids. To provide good cushioning to the kids, this puzzle is made out of 12 x 18 inches thick floor mat. Most importantly, it is non-toxic and safe for kids.

The foam floor puzzle has soft and smooth 54 glossy foam pieces. To ensure easy transportation and storage, the puzzle comes packed into a convenient plastic bottle. To make sure that the kids will enjoy assembling the pieces include colorful images with several creatures and fish in a beautiful underwater scene.

Further, this foam puzzle will improve the problem-solving skills and also hand and eye coordination in children. It is intended for kids of more than three years and it is a perfect gift for pre-schoolers without any doubt. Parents looking for an educational toy for their kid will find this product useful.

The vibrant colors and creatures will make this puzzle enjoyable for kids and they will never resist it. With 10 different animals underwater and the puzzle is made in such a way that it is highly durable even after several uses.

About Premium Joy:

Premium Joy offers two other puzzles and also a building block set at Amazon. The puzzles made by Premium Joy will be engaging for the kids and will keep them happy when they try to assemble and complete the puzzle. The result is that the puzzles from this brand will promote problem-solving skills among kids. They design the puzzles with US toy safety regulations compliance. Entertainment for the entire family is assured with the puzzles offered by Premium Joy.

