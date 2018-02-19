PAYBACK bags three awards at the 11th edition of Customer Loyalty Summit

February 2018, New Delhi/Mumbai: PAYBACK, India’s largest multi-brand loyalty program, has been awarded in several categories at the Customer Loyalty Summit, Big Data & Analytics Converge & the Customer Engagement Summit’ held recently at the Taj Land’s End, Mumbai. PAYBCK has won the awards in categories including ‘Best Card Based Loyalty Program’, ‘Best Use of Partnership in a Loyalty Program’ & ‘Best Big Data Analytics Team of the Year’.

Mr. Ramakant Khandelwal, CMO, PAYBACK India, said, “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the customer loyalty space. Being a customer-centric organization, it further encourages us to enhance our product proposition and drive value for millions of our members. This recognition is further testimony of our efforts and showcases our continuous commitment to strive for excellence in our domain.”

In the past few years, PAYBACK has emerged as leading name in the loyalty industry by winning several awards in the verticals like innovation, technology and loyalty. In 2017, PAYBACK was awarded with Best Loyalty Program of the year at Summit and in 2016, PAYBACK India was awarded as the ‘Champion of Champions – Loyalty Program of the Year’. The company had also won the ‘Best Customer Loyalty Program’ and ‘Best Technology Initiative/Implementation’ at Asia Retail Congress.

PAYBACK has made its mark in the loyalty industry by enabling new age technology, driving innovation and creating a strong ecosystem for driving loyalty programs in the country. PAYBACK remains as the preferred partner of choice for 50+ partners to offer innovative loyalty offering across industry verticals.

About PAYBACK:

PAYBACK is India’s largest multi-brand loyalty program offering its members multitude of benefits. It has over 50 partners including affiliate brands participating in the PAYBACK Network across categories in-store as well as online namely American Express, ICICI Bank, Big Bazaar, Food Hall, Central, Ezone, Home Town, Brand Factory, HP Petrol Pumps, TripAdvisor, Bookmyshow, eBay, Amazon, Flipkart and many more. With such a varied portfolio of partners, PAYBACK Members can earn points on everyday shopping and redeem them for attractive rewards of their preference.

PAYBACK also offers a Corporate Rewards Program – a unique loyalty solution designed to address the constantly evolving reward and recognition needs of Employees and Channel Partners. Few of the key corporate partners are DuPont, Cognizant, ICICI Prudential, Magma HDI and more.

PAYBACK Program is operated by Loyalty Solutions and Research Private Limited (LSRPL). LSRPL is majorly controlled by Loyalty Partner GmbH, a subsidiary of American Express. For more information, please visit www.payback.in