Participate in “Win Your Wedding” Contest Announced by The Vines Resort and Country Club

Perth, Western Australia (webnewswire) February 19, 2018 – Always wanted to tie the knot in the perfect destination? The Vines Resort and Country Club want to make the dream true! They have now announced that they are giving away the ultimate wedding at Novotel Vines Resort in the Swan Valley including ceremony, reception, accommodation plus flowers, photography, DJ, styling and much more – worth over $14,000! Promotion commences 1st December 2017 and ends at 12pm on Wednesday 28th March 2018.

The spokesperson delightedly stated, “We have teamed up with Perth’s best wedding suppliers to create the prize of a lifetime for one lucky couple. We know how important your special day is and how achieving that dream day isn’t always easy. From the stunning wedding venues in the Swan Valley Perth, the wedding gown and the photography to the flowers, rings and music entertainment, we have it covered!” Rings and wedding gown not included. Maybe say one of these: celebrant, ceremony & reception for up to 50 guests, room styling, photo booth, etc. – all the inclusions are on the page on our website – www.vines.com.au/winyourwedding”

The spokesperson explained the procedure to enter into the contest as follows: The wedding couple must enter their details including name, address, phone number, approx. wedding date, and approx. no. of guests etc., and attend a site visit at the resort with the wedding team to qualify their entry. One winner will be drawn at random at the Vines Twilight Wedding Expo on Wednesday 28th March 2018. This draw will occur live at 8pm and the winner must be present to win.

Participants are permitted to submit one entry per couple. Entrants must be the bridal couple only and entrants submitted on their behalf will not be accepted. By entering the competition, the participants are agreeing to the terms & conditions outlined in this document.

He also stated, “Entry is open to Australian residents over the age of 18. Employees of the Novotel Vines Resort and associated prize suppliers, their immediate families and associated agencies are not eligible to enter. Any participants who enter online and do not attend a site inspection prior to 12pm on Wednesday 28th March 2018 will not be eligible for the prize.”

Settled in amongst the picturesque Swan Valley, and conveniently located only 35 minutes from Perth, The Novotel Vines Resort is the perfect romantic location for the Swan Valley wedding day.

While addressing the audience, the spokesperson commented, “Look no further for one of the finest wedding venues in Perth. To arrange a personal appointment to discuss your Wedding plans or to know more about “Win Your Wedding” contest, please call our Wedding coordinator @ 08 9297 3000. Book and deposit your wedding venues in the Swan Valley Perth at the Novotel Vines Resort and receive FIVE BONUS ENTRIES in the draw to win your wedding!”

About The Vines Resort and Country Club,

Contact Details

Name: Carly Odgers

Address: Verdelho Drive, The Vines, Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 6069

Phone Number: 08 9297 3000

