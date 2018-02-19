Operating Room Equipment Market to Expand at a Strong 6.68% CAGR Between 2015 – 2023

The global operating room equipment market is fairly fragmented as a large number of regional players held a combined market share of 42.0% in 2014, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). A major part of the remaining share amounting to 58.0% was held by the top five companies. Some of the leading companies operating in the global are GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare, with GE Healthcare holding a significant revenue share of about19.0% in the same year.

The top players are making substantial investments in research and development of innovative equipment to consolidate their shares across regions, notes TMR. Several players are focusing on developing advanced equipment for hybrid operating room in order to gain a competitive edge over others. The global market for operating room equipment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.68% from 2015 to 2023. The market was valued at US$24 bn in 2014 and is expected to reach over US$42 bn by the end of the forecast period.

North America and Europe are two of the leading regional markets for operating room equipment. The growth of these regional markets is fueled by the accelerating uptake of advanced medical devices to boost surgical outcomes and constant upgrade of various equipment. A large number of companies are focusing on developing innovative products, thereby boosting the market.

Based on product, the operating room equipment market is segmented into movable imaging systems, endoscopes, biomedical systems, anesthesia systems, operating room lights, operating tables, surgical imaging displays, surgical booms, microscopes, and operating room integration systems. Of these, currently, the movable imaging product segment holds a robust revenue share and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.20% during 2015–2023. The growth in this segment is driven by rapid modernization of hospitals supported by various regional governments.

The operating room equipment market is mainly driven by the constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in various developing and developed regions and constant advancements in imaging technologies. The burgeoning medical tourism in several countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America is positively impacting the growth of the operating room equipment market. The growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures and soaring demand for new therapeutic and diagnostic options are the factors boosting the market. In addition, various modernization initiatives of healthcare institutions in advanced nations is expected to accentuate the operating room equipment market.

The increasing demand of hybrid operating room is fuelled by the competitive benefits offered to surgeons and clinicians as they have greater flexibility across surgical procedures, which ensures patient safety and expand their therapeutic options. In addition, the proliferation of multispecialty hospitals in emerging nations of Asia, particularly India, is expected to open exciting opportunities for market players.

Several modernization initiatives of surgical solutions that cater to outpatients have led to the demand for ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), especially in the U.S. This is expected to bolster the uptake of operating room equipment in ASCs. However, the high investment required for advanced operating room equipment in ASCs, paucity of trained clinicians, and modernization initiatives in hospitals done without progressive planning are crucial factors may hinder the market to an extent. Nevertheless, the growing popularity of intraoperative imaging to streamline workflow and the preference of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to open up exciting opportunities for market players. Furthermore, the presence of high unmet needs in Mexico, Brazil, and several countries of Latin America is expected to bolster the demand for operating room equipment in these countries, thereby creating lucrative growth avenues for players.

