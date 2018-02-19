Novel Parkinson Disease Drugs Aid in Reducing “Off” Time in Patients

“Pharmaceutical companies are developing innovative therapies for reducing the “off” time in patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease”, says RNCOS.

Parkinson’s disease is a complex progressive movement disorder. This disorder leads to the development of motor and non-motor symptoms, which have the tendency to become increasingly debilitating as the disease advances. Several medications, such as levodopa therapy, are available in the market for the treatment of these symptoms.

As per our latest report “Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022”, the patients taking these medications often experience “off” time during treatment period. According to the USFDA, an “off” episode is a time when a patient’s medications are not working well. An increase in Parkinson’s symptoms, like decrease in motor and non-motor functions, is witnessed during “off” time. In addition, mainly as a result of excessive oral doses of levodopa aimed at treating the “off” time, some patients experience dyskinesia or involuntary movements.

The “off” time and dyskinesia affect majority of Parkinson’s disease patients. It also interferes with day-to-day functions of Parkinson’s patients, causing them to become severely disabled and degrading their quality of life. Furthermore, it also increases the economic burden on the patient and their family members, as more drugs are required to shrink “off” time.

To overcome this hurdle, pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are developing strategies to develop novel therapies, which will help in reducing “off” time in Parkinson’s patients. For instance, Xadago is a medication that was approved by the USFDA in 2017 for Parkinson’s disease treatment. This drug is once-daily tablet for Parkinson’s disease patients as an add-on to levodopa/carbidopa. It is given when patients experience “off” episodes. Xadago provides a better “on” time without the occurrence of dyskinesia. This medication will help in improving the quality of life of Parkinson’s disease patients with better motor functions.

Therefore, developing more of such medications which help in reducing “off” time will be a great strategy to improve the patient and economic outcomes. They will also provide opportunities for the growth of global Parkinson’s disease drugs market.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Global-Parkinsons-Disease-Drugs-Market-Outlook-2022

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm