Liquid Feed Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight

Market Scenario:

Feed supplements provide additional nutritious elements and improve the quality of livestock feed. They are available in different forms among which liquid feed is witnessing substantial growth over the past years. Few common liquid feed ingredients include phosphoric acid, trace minerals, vitamins, urea, fats, and others. These feeds are most economical, efficient and fast effective in maintaining and promoting animal health as they are anti-allergic, nontoxic and easily digestible. It helps to improve the feed quality, animal health, and reduce the livestock diseases.

The liquid feed is gaining tremendous growth in the past few years. Increasing awareness of animal nutrition and rising concern for animal health is driving the market of liquid feed. Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, swine, aquaculture, and other livestock for consumption which has opened doors for liquid feed market.

Increase in the consumption of meat and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of liquid feed market. Moreover, regional governments are forming regulations to standardize meat products to prevent consumers from the outbreak of livestock diseases which is further boosting the growth of liquid feed market. However, the negative impact caused by certain ingredients may restrict the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global liquid feed market are Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Dallas Keith Ltd. (U.K), GrainCorp (Australia), Westway Feed Products (U.S.), Midwest Liquid Feeds. (U.S.), Agridyne LLC (U.S.), Land O’ Lakes (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific is witnessed to gain increasing demand for liquid feed

Among ruminants, cattle feed is the largest consumer of liquid feed

Segments:

Liquid feed market is segmented by ingredients such as phosphoric acid, trace minerals, vitamins, urea, fats, and others. Among them, urea segment is anticipated to hold the major market share over the forecast period. Moreover, trace minerals are projected to be the fastest growing segment followed by the vitamins segment.

On the basis of the livestock, the liquid feed market can be segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, pets, and others. Among all, the ruminants segment is dominating the market. However, the aquaculture segment has a potential market for liquid feed followed by the poultry segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global liquid feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the liquid feed market followed by Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China is the major contributor to meat industry which in turn grows the market for liquid feed in this region. Moreover, rising population followed by increasing consumption of livestock in developing countries of Asia Pacific is boosting the liquid feed market.

In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market owing to favorable government regulations imposed. Moreover, rising demand for poultry and swine products in Europe will boost the liquid feed market in this region. Additionally, Latin America and South America are witnessing growth over the forecast period.