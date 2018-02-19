Liquid Biopsy Paving the Way to Growth through Strategic Transactions

Global Liquid biopsy Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 36.6% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 says RNCOS in its latest research report.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook 2023”, discussions around the strategic deals in liquid biopsy field is a very hot topic these days. Rising strategic alliances in the liquid biopsy has given new dimensions to the industry. Multinational firms, institutes and universities are coming together in the field to share the research findings and expand the product portfolio.

For instance, in January 2017, Guardant Health entered into separate agreements with AstraZeneca, Merck, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc. to develop a 500-plus-gene liquid biopsy panel designed to help drug companies speed clinical trials and the development of targeted cancer drugs and immunotherapies. During the same period, Cancer Genetics, Inc., announced a strategic collaboration with Lantern Pharma, Inc., focused on biomarker discovery, clinical trials and genomics projects for Lantern’s lead clinical candidates. Additionally, CGI will evaluate developing liquid-biopsy based tests for Tavocept patient selection and monitoring in non-small cell lung cancer.

Similarly, in January 2017, Helomics Corporation and MDNA Life Sciences, Inc., announced the beginning of a broad strategic relationship. As part of this collaboration, Helomics will promote MDNA’s Prostate Core Mitomic Test™ and its liquid biopsy Prostate Mitomic Test™ in selected U.S. markets and will offer these proprietary tests in its CLIA-approved clinical laboratory. Furthermore, in May 2017, Helomics Corporation and MDNA Life Sciences, Inc., announced the commercial launch of MDNA’s liquid biopsy Prostate Mitomic Test™ in selected U.S. markets.

In June 2017, MDxHealth SA signed a scientific agreement with QUT bluebox to develop a liquid biopsy epigenetic assay for the early detection of oral cancer. During the same month, Cynvenio Biosystems signed four new distribution agreements for its ClearID line of liquid biopsy tests, making the assays available immediately for patients in Israel, Greece, Argentina, and South Korea.

In July 2017, Agena Bioscience and Intermountain Healthcare announced a strategic collaboration that focuses on expanding the use of Agena’s MassARRAY® System in oncology applications. The collaboration concentrates on expansion of Agena’s technology with the goal of focused panels for liquid and tissue biopsy.

In September 2017, Qiagen and Angle plc signed a co-marketing agreement under which Qiagen has selected Angle’s Parsortix system as its circulating tumor cell harvesting technology, and Parsortix will be cross-promoted with Qiagen’s liquid biopsy solution portfolio.

For the above-mentioned reasons, liquid biopsy field shows even greater potential in the future.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM924.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm