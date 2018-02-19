Limited Edition Ambiluna Makes For A Stunning Valentine’s Day Gift For The Woman Of Style

CITIZEN’s svelte and striking Ambiluna from the CITIZEN L Collection will make a special gift for a woman of class, an elegant woman who is sure of her own sense of worth and style.

The Ambiluna features a limited colour to the lacquer-made Urushi-drop and comes with a special bangle. The second model is playful yet elegant design with large diamonds.

CITIZEN L is a ladies’ watch brand from CITIZEN which launched in Europe and North America in 2012 and now available in nearly 50 countries globally. CITIZEN proposes a new style of luxury watch for women who embrace their lives in the 21st century with beauty and power, having Yoshiko Ikoma as the brand advisor since 2016.

The limited edition Ambiluna is a creation of architect, Mr. Sou Fujimoto, recognized for his novel approach to architecture embodied in various global projects, continues to oversee the brand as its advisor. “Absolute light,” – a concept proposed by Fujimoto is a new design-led approach to watch that tells the concept of ambiguous time with the transience of light. The key feature is the moon-glazed sapphire crystal that takes its image from a soft and misty moon light. The rich expression of the gradual shift in the light is created by frosting a highly-translucent sapphire crystal. It is an entirely new concept in watches where it is not a tool to check time but to put on light itself. This moon-glazed sapphire crystal is featured in all Ambiluna models.

This special bangle is designed for CITIZEN L by the artist duo, “MONOCIRCUS.” Inspired from the theme, “absolute light”, the design aimed to give shape to rings of

light. The 3D printer-based design allowed the freedom for a complex geometric shape, giving the bangle a unique appeal. Let the bangle together with the watch bring a beautiful accent to your wrist.

Ref EW5499-54A

Launch Autumn 2017

Limited Number 1,000 sets worldwide

Case / band Stainless steel(with Urushi drop 1 diamond)/ stainless steel

* Silver powder is used for Urushi drops.

Crystal Sapphire Crystal

Dial colour White

Size diameter 27.3mm/ thickness 9.4mm

*Design specification only

Movement Caliber: B035 / Eco-Drive / Accuracy of ±15 seconds per month / Runs 7 months on full charge / WR 50

Carbon footprint 6.1kg

Other Limited box Special bangle (brass + rhodium plating)

Special Collaboration

Bangle; Monocircus

Established in 2011, Monocircus is about creating various forms of art and design works, ranging from small objects such as jewellery to large-scale art and architectural works with a key concept of seeking ways to constantly enrich daily life with Art and Design. 3D Printing technology is one predominant method that is employed to develop the various signature products of Monocircus.

URUSHI：SAKAMOTO CO., LTD

Founded in 1900, URUSHI SAKAMOTO CO., LTD is a renowned, long-established Japanese lacquer manufacturer. Under the theme of “Infusion of tradition and modern concepts,” its wide product lineup ranges from accessories to industrial products. Currently URUSHI SAKAMATO CO. is establishing partnerships with companies from various industries to communicate the excellence of Japanese lacuquerware worldwide.

About CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.