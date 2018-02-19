Hybrid Cloud Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2027

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Information, by Service type (Software as a service, PaaS, IaaS), by Application (Education, Government, Healthcare, Telecommunication, BFSI) – Forecast to 2027

Objective of Hybrid Cloud Market Study:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Hybrid Cloud market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by cloud service type, by application type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global market.

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Hybrid Cloud Market includes growing demand for efficient productivity by organizations, rise in demand of secure and quick data access, and growing adoption of small & medium sized enterprises among others.

Hence the market for Hybrid Cloud is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

However, data security and data compliance are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Market.

Segments:

Global Hybrid Cloud Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Cloud Service type:

Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) among others.

Segmentation by Application:

BFSI, Education, Telecommunications, Government, and Healthcare among others.

Regional Analysis:

North-America dominated the Global Hybrid Cloud Market with the largest market share due to availability of large IT market and developed cloud data centers in the region, and therefore accounting for $XX million and is expected to grow over $XX billion by 2027. Hybrid Cloud Market in Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% from $ XX million in 2016 to $XX million by 2027. The Asia-Pacific market for Hybrid Cloud Market is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027). The Asia-Pacific market will contribute to the high growth of market due to growing cloud data centers and services in the region.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Hybrid Cloud Market include Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services LLC (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Flexiant Ltd. (U.K.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Equinix Inc. (U.S.) and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Industry News:

• IBM Corporation has announced on July 2016 about its cloud service for block chain network for the organizations. Block chain network is the platform which keeps track record of all the transactions occurring in an organization.

• Microsoft Corporation has announced on June 2016 about its appointment of Crayon Software Experts Pvt. Ltd. as a cloud distribution partner in India. Crayons on the basis of this program will help the customers in India to adopt Microsoft’s cloud based services such as Microsoft Office 365, and enterprise suite subscriptions among others.

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Hybrid Cloud market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

