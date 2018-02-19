Stop smoking is still a big problem nowadays. What is the reason why cigarette smoking was banned in public since 1980’s? For many years, we have continuously been curious the harmful effects of smoking on health. In this article, the topic “How long does nicotine stay in your saliva?” will help you genuinely understand why you need to quit smoking.

What is Nicotine?

Before discussing “How long does nicotine stay in your saliva?”, we should know about “what is nicotine?”. It is the major ingredient of snuff, cigars, tobacco and cigarettes, snuff, tobacco. Nicotine is the compound of more than 40,000 chemicals. Nicotine component often comprises from 0.6% to 3.0% of the weight of a cigarette. Therefore, you can inhale and absorb the nicotine amount through livers and lungs and then quickly access brain system and blood in only 7 seconds when smoking.

The component is incredibly addictive, so it is complicated for you to quit it. In addition, you may get various health problems such as anxiety, delusion, sleeplessness or irritability during your withdrawal.

What Are The Effects of Nicotine on Your Body?

With its high concentrations (about 30 – 60mg), Nicotine is a neurotoxin which is lethal to humans. However, in smaller doses (only 1mg in each cigarette stick), nicotine works as a stimulant.

The effects of nicotine on nervous system primarily are decreasing the appetite, boosting mood, relieving depression, enhancing brain activity, and improving cognition and memory. Moreover, nicotine increases salivation, stimulates intestinal motility, increases heart rate & Hypertension, and can also cause nausea and vomiting.

Nicotine Addiction

It is known as the second-leading cause of death all over the world. It is estimated that in the United States there are more than 480,000 deaths caused by smoking per year and more than 41,000 deaths caused by smoke exposure. According to scientists, just only taking one milligram of nicotine per day can cause smoking-induced nicotine addiction.

Our brain creates neurotransmitters which are responsible for determining emotions and sensations. After nicotine is inhaled, the addictive compounds mask the neurotransmitters, and deceive neurons and then replace the substance, acetylcholine receptors. Nicotine then stimulates the abnormally endogenous release of dopamine, which induces euphoria.

The nicotine effect and the euphoria are gone after smoking. Therefore, after the feel-good sensation disappears, there can be an attempt to get back such feeling. For this reason, another cigarette smoking becomes needed. Subsequently, the cycle is repeated. It is the addiction.

According to many studies, many smokers who attempted to quit smoking have experienced various symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. They include anxiety, frustration, depression, sleeplessness, headaches, drowsiness, weight gain, or inability to concentrate, etc. All of these are caused by intense craving for nicotine. These symptoms may peak from 2 to 3 days after smoking cessation.

How Long Does Nicotine Stay In Your Saliva?

According to researchers, after smoking Nicotine can be excreted from the system about 20 minutes, it can be detected in the saliva within 24 hours after smoking. Nicotine saliva test; therefore, is also one of the quick methods for nicotine testing. Some saliva amount is taken from your mouth and mixed with cotinine, which shows the nicotine amount accurately staying in the saliva. Doctors confirmed that nicotine amount often remains in the saliva up to 11 hours and in heavy smokers, the nicotine amount can even stay for 4- 5 days in most cases.

Nicotine Saliva Test

Nicotine saliva test is thought to be one of the most exact nicotine tests which are most preferred these days. The method does not only replace urine specimens for nicotine testing but also provides the approximate level of tobacco taken by a person. Nicotine saliva test can detect nicotine at much lower levels (between 0 ng/ml and 2000 ng/ml) compared with a lower level can be identified by the urine test.

Before nicotine saliva test, a person provides a saliva sample which is mixed with cotinine for 20 minutes as mentioned above. Then the saliva amount reacts with cotinine, which can indicate different cotinine levels and suggest the nicotine amount exposure.

What Are The Factors Which Affect The Stay Of Nicotine In The Saliva?

The following factors which can answer the question “How Long Does Nicotine Stay In Your Saliva?”. The elements can increase or decrease the nicotine amount in your saliva as well as the general living system. Here are the factors:

Age

The system functions become less appropriately when we grow old. Many studies showed that nicotine could be eliminated from your saliva as well as the living system at a much slower rate in those above 65 years. There are two reasons for this factor: less blood flow and lean body mass in the body.

Estrogen levels

Nicotine amount can be cleared at a much quicker rate in women than men. The reason for this is the levels of estrogen in women higher than that in men. Estrogen helps to accelerate the function of cytochrome P 2A6, also known as a metabolizing enzyme. The enzyme speeds up the nicotine removal up to 60%.

Food intaking

Doctors said that after smoking, consuming food immediately can clear the nicotine amount from the living system more quickly. It is owing to food amount boosts the flows of blood to the liver, removing the nicotine amount.

Renal-impaired patients

Those suffering from kidney disorders can be less likely to eliminate the nicotine from the living system.

Smoking Time

Nicotine amount is removed at a much slower rate in those usually smoking before sleep in comparison with those smoking in the daytime.

How To Clear Nicotine From The Body System?

Those who are chain smokers always have nicotine amount in the saliva. Nicotine levels can potentially lead to a decrease in the saliva production, causing dry mouth. Nicotine amount is blamed for bad breath, brown stains, and other serious diseases including lung cancer, cardiovascular disease. These following tips can help you clear the nicotine amount from the body.

Eat dry herbs rich in retinol or tocopherol

Drink enough water (9-10 glasses of water per day)

Consume fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins and antioxidants such as orange, pineapple, cauliflower, etc.

Do exercise daily to get nicotine amount out of the system faster

In conclusion, nicotine levels in the body are dangerous and may not be regularly taken. The article with its topic “How long does nicotine stay in your saliva?” can help you understand the risks of nicotine deeply. Therefore, smokers should find the way to break away from it as soon as possible.

