Heath Refinishing – An Adept Dallas Furniture Repair Company

Heath Refinishing is an adept furniture repair company in Dallas, which offers a wide range of furniture repair services to their clients. They have professionals for work dedicatedly to provide high quality furniture repairing and refinishing services to the customers. Since 2010, Heath Refinishing offer reliable service at reasonable cost with the high-end craftsmanship. Moreover, they also provide a pickup and delivery process for furniture repair services.

Furniture Repair

Having damaged furniture in your home is a very annoying thing and it needs an expert level of repair service. Because of the damaged furniture can spoil the beautiful look of your house. So, it is recommended to repair your damaged furniture than buy a new one. Qualified woodworking professionals at Heath Refinishing will rectify the damaged items within a day. They only use today’s high standard furniture tools and equipments to bring back the original look of your furniture. Especially for antique furniture, they perfectly restore without cut-down any piece of your furniture.

Furniture Services

Heath Refinishing provides all kinds for furniture services to the customers in Dallas area, which includes:

• Furniture Repair

• Furniture Refinishing

• Furniture Restoration

• Dents & Scratches

• Water Damages

• Polishes

• Custom Built Furniture

In addition to that, they are also providing furniture maintenance services, such as stripping, fixing, sanding, staining, cabinet refinishing, broken frames and more. As a family owned furniture repair company, they understands the value of your old antique furniture, so they can repair it without removing the main parts of your furniture.

About Heath Refinishing

Heath Refinishing is a leading furniture repair company in Dallas, TX. Steven Heath is the founder of the company who has many years of experience in furniture repair services. With a knowledgeable team of experts, Heath Refinishing provides guaranteed furniture repair services at affordable price since 2010. They accept all kinds of payment methods for repair service and also offering a pickup and delivery service too. If you want to save money in furniture, then hire them for a quick solution. To avail furniture repair service in Dallas, visit https://heathrefinishing.com/2011/10/dallas-furniture-repair/

Address

9441 Mimosa Rd

Frisco, TX 75033

972-658-8672