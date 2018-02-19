Haute Retreats Launches A New Collection Of Villas In St Barts

Do you want to have an access to luxury even for a night? Luxury Villa Rentals by Haute Retreats in St. Barts will make you believe that there is a perfect place to relax and feel the freshness of nature. As you take a glance of the surroundings, your eyes will be satisfied with the mixing of colors and aesthetic views. If you are looking for a spot with jet-setting crowd, St. Barts is the name you are going to hear often.

The new collection of villas in st Barts is developed in response to travelers’ rising demand for privacy, luxury and independence in their holiday accommodations. The villa options range from luxury beachfront residences, to private islands. “When you book a villa rental, it isn’t only the destination in itself, but we pride ourselves on personally selecting all of our locations for the complete experience they have to offer from the setting, villa manager, customer service and amenities.” Said Sabrina, the founder of Haute Retreats.

St Barthélemy, or St Barths as it is often called, is located in the Caribbean archipelago in the part often referred to as the lesser Antilles between St Maarten and Guadaloupe. Measuring only 9 sq. miles, this stunning island is surrounded by crystal clear waters and 16 white sandy beaches. St. Barths is renowned for its exclusivity and beautiful scenery and attracts a wealth of visitors looking for paradise.

The Caribbean Island is associated with St. Barts as it captures the attention of many wealthy tourists. It deserves to be an international destination due to its appeal to people around the world. Even the Asians are convinced about the stunning look of St. Barts and its beaches. The real estates are also pleasing to the eyes because of their relevance to the heritage. Choosing this location will give you a memorable experience. With the outdoor activities and welcoming ambiance, there is a guarantee that you will fall in love with St. Barts. You will reach to the point of aiming for series of trips there.

Haute Retreats is a world-class company, an independent rental platform that brings together the best of the best in the luxury villa rentals market around the globe. Haute Retreats captures the very essence of a personal and exclusive travel experience by providing luxury villas to rent that guarantee a memorable vacation.

