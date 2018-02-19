Global Sulfosuccinate Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Sulfosuccinate Market“

Global sulfosuccinate market was valued at US$ 271.5 Mn in 2013 and is anticipated to reach US$ 446.2 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2015 and 2023.

Sulfosuccinates are sodium salts of alkyl ester of sulfosuccinic acid. Sulfosuccinic surfactants are widely used in the cosmetic industry to improve the mildness of personal care products. Sulfosuccinates are similar to alkyl sulfonates and are based on the petro chemically derived maleic acid anhydride.

Sulfosuccinate surfactants possess excellent foaming, wetting, emulsifying, and solubilizing properties. Additionally, these surfactants exhibit high surface activity, biodegradability, and low critical micelle concentration. They are used in various types of cleansing formulations, household detergents & cleaners, industrial cleaners, textiles, pharmaceuticals, polymers, paints & coatings, leather, printing, and agriculture.

Rising acceptance of specialty detergents & cleaning agents and the upsurge in the demand for personal care products is anticipated to boost demand for sulfosuccinates. However, the industrial shift towards bio-based surfactants is expected to retard the growth of sulfosuccinates in the near future. In addition, the environmental and regulatory issues are likely to baffle the demand for sulfosuccinates in the next few years. Nonetheless, increasing demand for sulfosuccinate in enhanced oil recovery may open new avenues for the market within the forecast period.

Household detergents & cleaners accounted for approximately 40% of the market share in 2014 and was the largest end-user segment in the global sulfosuccinate market. Population growth and increasing disposable income are expected to remain the major drivers of the household detergents & cleaners segment detergent market. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the sulfosuccinate market. As most sulfosuccinates are good foaming agents, and are mild to skin and eyes, they find extensive application in the personal care segment. Thus, personal care segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period,

In terms of volume, Europe dominated the global sulfosuccinate market with over 35% share in 2014. Significant industrial growth is the one of the major factors driving the sulfosuccinate market in the region. Furthermore, growth in the laundry industry in Europe is likely to augment the sulfosuccinate market, as cleanliness and hygiene are highly valued in Europe. Economies such as China, India, Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia are expected to drive the sulfosuccinate market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Additionally, rise in demand for personal care products is projected to boost the sulfosuccinate market in the region.

Major players in the sulfosuccinates market include Cytec Industries Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Rhodia, Lonza Group Ltd, Croda International Plc, MFG Chemical Inc., and Huntsman Corporation.

The report segments the global sulfosuccinate market as follows:

· Sulfosuccinate Market – Application Analysis

o Dish washing liquids

o Household detergents & cleaners

o Industrial cleaners

o Personal care products

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others (Including textiles, petroleum processing, food processing agrochemicals, etc.)

· Sulfosuccinate Market – Regional Analysis

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Rest of North America

o Europe

§ France

§ UK

§ Spain

§ Germany

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ ASEAN

§ Rest of Asia Pacific

o Latin America

§ Brazil

§ Rest of Latin America

o Middle East & Africa (MEA)

§ GCC

§ South Africa

§ Rest of MEA

