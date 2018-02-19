Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Report with Regions Capacity, Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecasted till 2027

The study begins with a detailed overview of the market for Global Agricultural Micronutrients, including the definition, classification, and industry chain structure of Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market, and move forward to cover every aspect of this market, counting several criteria based on which the market is classified. Focusing specifically on the key trends, it further evaluates the overall performance of this market during the assessment period. With food & beverages industry undergoing a phase of technological disruption, innovations in products are likely to shape the future of the Global Agricultural Micronutrients market.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=472

Agricultural micronutrients are essentially those nutrients that are required for the growth and balanced nutrition of plants and crops. Micronutrients help in improving the quality of crops as well as production yield. These elements are essential in minor quantities in order to treat deficiencies in plants and crops. Chlorosis, yellowing of leaves, gummosis and necrosis are some of the diseases found in plants because of deficiency of micronutrients. Boron, Zink, iron, molybdenum, manganese, copper, and chlorine are some of the major micronutrients that are required by crops and plants. Other applications such as fertigation, foliar and seed treatment are likely to exhibit higher demand in the near future. Hydroponics and seed treatment are expected to be highly favored techniques in the years to come. Raw materials required for the production of micronutrients are obtained from mining processes. Thus, these have a fluctuating impact on the prices of micronutrients.

Agricultural Micronutrients- Drivers

There is a higher demand for good quality and uniform yield, due to increasing population across the globe coupled with deficiency of micronutrients in soils across regions, which is a major driving factor for growth of the micronutrients market. According to a research conducted by UN, the production of crops needs to be doubled with a view to meet the demand of the rising population by 2050. Increasing population, rising consumption of bio-fuels, food security and changing diets have been the major factors boosting demand for better quality, and uniform yield from the agricultural industry thus in turn boosting the global market for agricultural micronutrients.

Agricultural Micronutrients- Restraints

Factors affecting the availability of micronutrients in soil include soil texture, pH effect, climatic variability and organic matter. Lower organic matter soil such as grey soil, muck or peaty soil is deficient in micronutrients. Sandy soil is more deficient in micronutrients than clay soil. Higher the pH, lower would be the availability of micronutrients in the soil. Soil moisture and temperature are also important aspects of soil. There would be deficiency of micronutrients in the soil when it is wet and cool. On the other hand, there would be no deficiency of micronutrients in warmer soils. Thus, the treatment of this deficiency in micronutrients across various terrains and regions has been the most important factor in increasing the yield and quality of crops. Inadequacy of micronutrients in the soil limits the growth of crops. If left untreated, this would not only directly affect crop development, but also reduce the efficiency of use of macronutrient fertilizers.

Request Brochure- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=472

Agricultural micronutrients- Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in terms of demand for micronutrients. North America is the second-largest market in terms of demand for micronutrients, followed by Europe. Increasing demand for food, depleting arable land and micronutrient-deficient soils in regions like Brazil, Northern Africa, Indian subcontinent, China, Southern U.S., and Nordic countries are likely to drive the demand for micronutrients in the coming years.

Agricultural Micronutrients- Key Players

Yara International, Agrium Inc, Wolf Trax Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., BASF SE, and The Mosaic Company are some of the top players functioning in the agricultural micronutrients market.

Pre-book Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Forecast Report- https://www.factmr.com/checkout?rep_id=472<ype=S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized Food & Beverages market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/