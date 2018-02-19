Glass Packaging Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2021

Glass Packaging Market 2018

Global Glass Packaging Market Information by Application (Alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2021

Synopsis of the Global Glass Packaging Market

Market Scenario

Globally there is an increase in demand for alcoholic beverages and beer which has augmented the market for glass packaging. The non-reactive nature of glass makes it a suitable packaging material in pharmaceutical and alcoholic beverages industry. This is backed by the increased awareness for eco-friendly packaging and increase in investments by packaging companies which has led to the growth of the global glass packaging market.

Segments

Global glass packaging market is segmented on the basis of Application and Region. On the basis of application it is segmented as alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of Global Glass Packaging Market report include- Owens Illinois Inc., Saint-Gobain, Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer AG, and Vetropack Holding AG, Amcor Ltd, Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd, Tamron Co., Ltd., and Piramal Glass Limited, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Vidrala SA, Wiegand Glas, O.Berk Company LLC, and Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

Global Glass Packaging Market – Overview

Glass is the material of choice for packaging; glass packaging is environment friendly as glass is infinitely recyclable. Glass is the trusted and proven packaging for health, taste and the environment. It uses for packaging beverages, food products, personal care products, pharmaceutical products, and household products. It is widely used in the packaging of perishable goods and for products that can react with the packaging materials. Food and beverages are stored in glass containers and bottles as it is impermeable and non-porous. This makes it easy to keep intact and preserve the flavours and smell of the food and beverages. Moreover, launch of new varieties of consumer goods such as soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, and spirits increased the volume sales of packaged goods.

Glass container manufacturers have been responsive to the numerous demands of consumers resulting in innovative designs, lighter weight packages, and establishment of various brands. Consumers have placed greater emphasis on greener packaging and healthier products which would have positive impact on glass packaging market. Glass is a wonderful substance. It can be recycled over and over again. The good thing about glass recycling is that the glass retains its quality. The aesthetic value of the environment is greatly improved through glass recycling. Many people tend to focus on glass packaging due to the inorganic nature of glass.

Growing plastic packaging demand due to cost effectiveness, easy handling & transportation, durability, and aesthetic features will negatively affect the glass packaging market in coming years. Whereas, increase in demand from the different end-user, such as food & beverage sector, pharmaceutical products, and laboratory chemicals. Moreover, the eco-friendly production of glass is also one of the major drivers for the growth of the global glass packaging market. Glass packaging, due to its high cost, brittleness and transportation inconvenience is may face hindrance in growth in future period.

The report for Global Glass Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Made from all-natural sustainable raw materials Glass Packaging is the much acclaimed and preferred packaging for preserving product’s taste or flavour and maintaining the integrity or healthiness of foods and beverages. Due to its nonporous and impermeable quality, and a complete recyclability glass packaging is widely preferred packaging material in pharmaceutical, chemical and alcoholic beverages industry. Offering transparency of colourless or coloured glass, Glass Packaging displays the content and revealing its quality, reflects the exclusivity and luxury nature of the product allowing the consumer to appreciate the product which actually enhances a product’s quality.

