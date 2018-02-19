Food Preservatives Market to reach a market size of $3.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Food Preservatives Market, published by KBV research, the Global Food Preservatives Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Edible Oil Food Preservatives Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Rosemary Extracts Food Preservatives Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Natamycin Food Preservatives Market.
The Anti-Microbial market holds the largest market share in Global Food Preservatives Market by Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Anti-Oxidant market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Meat & Poultry Products market holds the largest market share in Global Food Preservatives Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period. The Bakery Products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Beverages market would attain market value of $301.8 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/food-preservatives-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Food Preservatives Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Archer Daniels Midland Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Celanese Corporation, Univar, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle Plc., and BASF SE.
Global Food Preservatives Market Size Segmentation
By Component Type
Natural
Edible Oil
Rosemary Extracts
Natamycin
Vinegar
Others
Synthetic
Sorbates
Propionates
Benzoates
Others
By Function
Anti-Microbial
Anti-Oxidant
Others
By Application
Meat & Poultry Products
Bakery Products
Dairy Products
Beverages
Snacks
Others
By Geography
North America Food Preservatives Market Size
US Food Preservatives Market Size
Canada Food Preservatives Market Size
Mexico Food Preservatives Market Size
Rest of North America Food Preservatives Market Size
Europe Food Preservatives Market
Germany Food Preservatives Market
UK Food Preservatives Market
France Food Preservatives Market
Russia Food Preservatives Market
Spain Food Preservatives Market
Italy Food Preservatives Market
Rest of Europe Food Preservatives Market
Asia Pacific Food Preservatives Market
China Food Preservatives Market
Japan Food Preservatives Market
India Food Preservatives Market
South Korea Food Preservatives Market
Singapore Food Preservatives Market
Malaysia Food Preservatives Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Food Preservatives Market
LAMEA Food Preservatives Market
Brazil Food Preservatives Market
Argentina Food Preservatives Market
UAE Food Preservatives Market
Saudi Arabia Food Preservatives Market
South Africa Food Preservatives Market
Nigeria Food Preservatives Market
Rest of LAMEA Food Preservatives Market
Companies Profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Cargill, Inc.
Celanese Corporation
Univar, Inc.
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Kerry Group
Tate & Lyle Plc.
BASF SE
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Food Preservatives Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Food Preservatives Market (2017-2023)
Europe Food Preservatives Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Food Preservatives Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Food Preservatives Market (2017-2023)