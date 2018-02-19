Flexible Packaging Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

The report on Flexible Packaging Market by product (gusseted bags, stand-up pouches, rollstock, wraps), material type (paper, plastic films), printing technology (flexography, rotogravure), application (cosmetics, food, healthcare) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Flexible Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1019

Segments Covered

The report on global flexible packaging market covers segments such as product type, material type, printing technology, and application. The product type segments include wicketed bags, gusseted bags, flat pouches, stand-up pouches, rollstock, wraps and others. On the basis of material type the global flexible packaging market is categorized into paper, plastic films, aluminum foil and bioplastics. Furthermore, on the basis of printing technology the flexible packaging market is segmented as flexography, rotogravure, digital printing and other printing technologies. On the basis of application the flexible packaging market, is segmented as cosmetics & toiletries, food & beverage, healthcare and others.

Make an Enquiry:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1019

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get 15% discount on report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/1019

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global flexible packaging market such as, Coveris Holdings S.A., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamäki OYJ, Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global flexible packaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of flexible packaging market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the flexible packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the flexible packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Overview

4. Global Flexible Packaging Market by Product Type 2017 – 2023

5. Global Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type 2017 – 2023

6. Global Flexible Packaging Market by Printing Technology 2017 – 2023

7. Global Flexible Packaging Market by Application2017 – 2023

8. Global Flexible Packaging Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

9. Companies Covered

Browse Research Report:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer_goods_packaging/global_flexible_packaging_market