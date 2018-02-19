Enterprise Video Market 2018 – Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Market Scenario:

Effective communication is a very important need of every organizations. Nowadays, Communicating with co-employees for implementation of any new policy or announcement of any changes and taking feedback becomes very essential in order to increase the efficiency of the organizations. Effective coordination between the global center and a regional center plays very vital role when company is in process of growth and Enterprise Video system helps the personnel to vitally communicate with each other without making any physical presence.

Growing size of organization and high demand for on-demand services are some of the major factor which is driving the market of Enterprise Video Market whereas deployment cost and need of technical hands are some of the restrains of the market. The Global Enterprise Video Market is expected to reach at market size of US ~$31 billion by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of ~13%.

Key Players

The prominent players in the of Enterprise Video Market are- Kaltura Inc. (U.S.), Rimage Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Wistia Inc. (U.S.). Some others players in this market are- Anvato, Vimond Media Solutions, Ustream, Kollective among others.

Study Objectives of Global Enterprise Video Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Enterprise Video Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global Enterprise Video Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by programming languages and applications.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Enterprise Video market.

Segments:

The Enterprise Video Market has been segmented on the basis of Components, Services, Application, Delivery Mode and Industry. The components includes- hardware and software. By services, the market has been segmented as- professional and managed. By application, the market has been segmented as- training & development and corporate learning among others. Delivery mode includes- video conferencing, web conferencing among others whereas the industries includes- BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Telecom & IT among others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Enterprise Video due to the presence of global players. The presence of global players give this region a competitive advantage whereas countries such as U.S. and Canada support the market growth by adopting the enterprise video solution in very high amount. Europe stands as second biggest market due to the growing healthcare and BFSI sector whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to the growth of countries such as China and India.

