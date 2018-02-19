Dr Debraj Shome Receives Title of Professor of Facial Plastic Surgery

Apollo Hospitals Education and Research Foundation has recently awarded the title of Professor to Dr Debraj Shome, one of the leading Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeons in the world. Dr Shome already has many accolades to his name, such as “Best Plastic Surgeon Mumbai”, “Top 10 Cosmetic Surgeon India”, “Marquis Who’s Who”, “Celebrity Plastic Surgeon in World”, “Marquis Who’s Who Asia Pacific” etc. The title of Professor at AHERF is more than suitable for an accomplished doctor like him.

Apollo Hospitals group is known for excellence in clinical, academic and research excellence. They conduct training courses for doctors in the fields of anesthesiology, general surgery, internal medicine, microbiology, respiratory medicine, and many more. The training courses conducted by AHERF are all DNB programs across thirty disciplines on board, super and sub specialities. There are many prestigious doctors associated with AHERF, of which now Professor Dr Debraj Shome is a part.

Professor Dr Debraj Shome is also a pioneer in the QR 678 hair Restoration therapy for Male and Female patterned hair fall. He has developed a solution that treats various signs of male pattern baldness, hair loss in women, alopecia and androgenetic causes of hair loss. He has gained a name among his patients for the skill and excellence shown while treating them. Besides his clinical insight, Professor Dr. Debraj Shome has a research background with interests in basic science as well as clinical plastic surgery & ophthalmology and has published more than 40 international scientific peer-reviewed papers and presented papers at various scientific forums.

His appointment as Professor at AHERF will now work to the benefit of many great hair and skin expert in making, who will now gain access to his vast knowledge. AHERF in a way has become a medium for Professor Dr Debraj Shome to channel his learnings to his successors in the best way there could be.

Currently based in Mumbai, Professor Dr Shome co-founded The Esthetic Clinics, a multispecialty hospital which is accredited by the JCI. He is also associated with many multispecialty hospitals like Breach Candy Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Nova Specialty Hospital and the Holy Family Hospital.

Professor Dr Debraj Shome has also been conferred with the award, ‘Indian of the Year’ at the 8th annual Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards 2017, which are more popularly known as ILC Power Brands.

Professor Dr Debraj Shome has been actively contributing to the society by means of his generously philanthropic activities through the Debabrata Auro Foundation, which he co-founded with other accomplished doctors of India. The foundation actively works towards uplifting the underprivileged and the differently abled children of the society. A noble cause such as this receiving unconditional care from an extraordinary doctor speaks volumes about his virtues.

About the Doctor:

Professor Dr Debraj Shome is MD, DO, DNB, FRCS (Glasgow), FICO (USA), MNAMS, MBA (Healthcare Management, Vanderbilt University, USA), FACS. He is the best facial plastic and cosmetic surgeon there can be in India, currently heading The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai.

