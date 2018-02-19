Conservatory Craftsmen Pioneers Climate Control for Conservatories and Greenhouses

Conservatory Craftsmen addresses temperature fluctuations in conservatories and greenhouses with its environment automation systems. This makes it possible to adjust the indoor climate from any smart device.

[Minneapolis, 02/19/2018] – Conservatory Craftsmen makes it possible for homeowners to use conservatories and greenhouses all year round with its climate automation systems. The conservatory builder pioneered this setup to regulate indoor climate with just a command from customers’ smart devices.

Temperature Fluctuations in Conservatories

Conservatories are a practical and aesthetic addition to every home because it can serve several functions, such as a greenhouse, sunroom, orangery, or family gathering room. However, certain weather conditions, like the sweltering heat and frigid cold, make it difficult to use it year-round.

The indoor temperature issues stem from conservatory roofs and windows that are constructed using poor insulating materials. Polycarbonate, one such poor insulator, offers minimal protection from the heat during the warmer months.

Homeowners need an effective and long-term insulation solution. Conservatory Craftsmen balances out extreme indoor temperatures and reduces energy costs to help homeowners make the most of their conservatory.

Automated Temperature Control Systems

Conservatory Craftsmen leads the industry with its state-of-the-art automated climate conservatory controls. Without the owner having to a touch of a button, the room can be set to automatically adjust the temperature of their conservatory, control the amount of sunlight, water the plants, close the windows if it starts raining, and use the latest technology to make their greenhouse more energy efficient. The system includes:

• Automated blinds and shades – The blinds and shades from Conservatory Craftsmen resist UV ray damage. With the automated feature, homeowners can adjust blinds to enjoy greater privacy and protection. And when automatic settings are enabled, the conservatory can judge whether or not the blinds and shades need to be closed to maintain the correct temperature.

• Automated heating and cooling – The company offers various heating and cooling solutions like in-floor heating, electric heating, mini split units, and more – to make indoor temperatures warm and comfortable. Fireplaces are often a great addition to these rooms as well, to provide not only heat but an inviting atmosphere.

• Remote access – Homeowners will enjoy the convenience of operating their sunroom through their smartphone with the company’s remote automation function. An app on your phone will give you full access to all of the automated system in your conservatory or greenhouse.

• Measured watering systems – Meeting the watering needs of greenhouses while away from home is possible. From their fingertips, homeowners can access automatic watering systems to keep their plants well-watered, or they can set it to work automatically, giving the proper amount to each plant based on their needs.

About Conservatory Craftsmen

Designing and building high-end conservatories and greenhouses for over 30 years, Conservatory Craftsmen is paving the way with smart-tech automation, giving their structures a functionality and ease of use that is unparalleled. One of their clients had this to say: “Our conservatory has added a surprising bit of magic to our experience of being at home.” And yet another said that “Conservatory Craftsmen are true artisans.”

