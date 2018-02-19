Compound feed market: A mixture of concentrate feed ingredients for growth and development in animals. segmented into Europe, Egypt, Vietnam

Compound Feed Market Synopsis

Regional Analysis:

The global compound feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the major contributor of poultry products, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries of Asia Pacific is giving a push to the growth of the compound feed market.

Moreover, rising demand for poultry products in countries like the U.S. and Canada in the North American region is projected to boost the compound feed market over the review period.

Market Definition:

Compound feed is a mixture of various concentrate feed ingredients in suitable proportion. They are used to enhance the feed performance. They offer additional nutrients such as minerals and vitamins to the animal feed for overall growth and development of livestock animals. Along with improving the feed quality, they also improve animal health by reducing livestock diseases.

Market Scenario:

Compound feed has gained status globally, as they support the overall growth & development of animals. High nutritional benefits obtained from the compound feed are also supporting its sale across the globe. Compound feed is identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional feed used in the poultry farms. Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants, and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the global compound feed market.

Rising health concerns among the increasing global population coupled with increasing awareness about the product benefits have uplifted the demand for compound feed in the market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the global compound feed market. The enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the compound feed market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Findings:

• The demand for compound feed is high from poultry and livestock holders

• Asia Pacific region is found to be an emerging market for compound feed

• Jun 2017, Biomin has launched its innovative, next-generation phytogenic feed additive, Digestarom DC, to the Indian feed and livestock.

Segments:

The global compound feed market is segmented into type, form, and livestock.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into starter, grower, finisher, and others. Among all, the starter type holds the major market share followed by the grower. These specialized feed are identified to have extraordinary health supporting properties, which is commonly used in poultry and livestock feed for overall growth and development of animals.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into mash, pellets, and others. The pellets segment is dominating the market. Ease of storage, feeding, and handling has uplifted the demand for the pellets form.

On the basis of the livestock, the compound feed market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. Among all, the poultry is dominating the market based on increased consumption of poultry and meat products globally. However, the ruminants segment is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global compound feed market: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Farmers Group, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), New Hope Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kent Nutrition Group, Inc. (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands), Guangdong Haid Group Co., Ltd. (China), Feedone Co., Ltd. (Japan), and JD Heiskell & Co Inc. (U.S.)

The report for global compound feed market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economic and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.