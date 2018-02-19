Cardiovascular Device Market to 2023: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

The report on Cardiovascular Device Market by product type (diagnostic and monitoring devices and surgical devices) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Cardiovascular Device Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global cardiovascular device is driven by factors such as growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, technology advancement, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. While the restraining factors include high cost of cardiovascular device and lack of insurance coverage. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as research and development are being conducted by government organizations and institutions, rapid growth in emerging countries.

Segments Covered

The report on global cardiovascular device market covers the segments based product type, and region. The product type of cardiovascular device includes diagnostic and monitoring devices, and surgical devices.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Globally, North America market dominated the world cardiovascular device market due high implementation of advanced surgical treatments, rising awareness regarding commercially available products, and the presence of a considerably-sized target patient pool, followed by Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023 with Japan anticipated to lead the overall Asia Pacific market, followed by China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cardiovascular device market such as, Braun Melsungen AG, St. Jude Medical, Abbott, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global cardiovascular device market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cardiovascular device market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cardiovascular device market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cardiovascular device market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.