Automotive Software Market is Projected to Expand at a Steady CAGR Over The Forecast Period 2025

This report studies the global Automotive Software market, analyzes and researches the Automotive Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

CDK Global

Cox Automotive

Reynolds and Reynolds

Dealertrack

Dominion Enterprises

Wipro Limited

Infomedia

TitleTec

Epicor

Auto-IT

MAM Software

Internet Brands

NEC

ARI

Auto/Mate

RouteOne

WHI Solutions

Yonyou

Shenzhen Lianyou

Kingdee

Qiming Information

Checking-On-Tech

Guangzhou Surpass

Shoujia Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dealer Management System

F&I Solution

Electronic Vehicle Registration

Inventory Solutions

Digital Marketing Solution

Other

Market segment by Application, Automotive Software can be split into

Manufacturer Retail Store

Automotive Dealer

Automotive Repair Store

Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

Other

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Software

1.1 Automotive Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Automotive Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Dealer Management System

1.3.2 F&I Solution

1.3.3 Electronic Vehicle Registration

1.3.4 Inventory Solutions

1.3.5 Digital Marketing Solution

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Automotive Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Manufacturer Retail Store

1.4.2 Automotive Dealer

1.4.3 Automotive Repair Store

1.4.4 Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

1.4.5 Other

2 Global Automotive Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Automotive Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CDK Global

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Cox Automotive

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Reynolds and Reynolds

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Dealertrack

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Dominion Enterprises

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Wipro Limited

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Infomedia

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 TitleTec

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Epicor

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Auto-IT

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Automotive Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 MAM Software

3.12 Internet Brands

3.13 NEC

3.14 ARI

3.15 Auto/Mate

3.16 RouteOne

3.17 WHI Solutions

3.18 Yonyou

3.19 Shenzhen Lianyou

3.20 Kingdee

3.21 Qiming Information

3.22 Checking-On-Tech

3.23 Guangzhou Surpass

3.24 Shoujia Software

…

