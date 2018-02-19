Agricultural Microbial Market 2017-2023 forecasted report | agricultural products

Agricultural Microbials Market Synopsis:

Market Definition

Agricultural microbials are organisms, primarily bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. Agricultural microbials help in improving the soil quality and prevent loss of essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulfur. They also help in increasing the crop productivity by restricting the plant diseases.

Market Scenario:

Inclination towards organic and environment-friendly farming practices is triggering the growth of agricultural microbials market due to the depletion of soil quality. Use of agricultural microbials is being propelled to help farmers increase their crop production. The emerging market opportunities for organics appear to be conducive to the adoption of organic agriculture among small-scale farmers in India and China. They have gained status globally, as they help in increasing the quantity of soil as well as the quality of crop produced. Moreover, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the agricultural microbials market during the forecast period.

Additionally, shrinking arable land and growing demand for agricultural products is encouraging the farmers to use agricultural microbials. However, low shelf-life of microbes may hamper the market growth over the review period. Furthermore, rising demand for agricultural additives for overall agricultural support is projected to drive the growth of the agricultural microbials market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Intended Audience:

• Microbial manufacturers

• Agricultural producers

• Raw material suppliers

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

• High demand for agricultural products has surged the global market for agricultural microbials

• Increasing agricultural practice is the reason for growing demand for agricultural microbials

• Application of agricultural microbials is projected to witness highest growth rate in the fruits & vegetables segment followed by the cereals & pulses over the estimated period

Segments:

The global agricultural microbials market is segmented into type, function, and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa, and others. Among all, the bacteria segment is dominating the market followed by the segment fungi owing to its high use on the agricultural sector for combating the root diseases and stability of the soil system.

On the basis of the function, it is segmented into crop protection, soil improvement, and others. Among both the functions, the soil improvement segment is dominating the market due to its increased use in order to improve the soil quality for higher productivity.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals & pulses, oilseeds & grains, and others. Among all the applications, the fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market owing to increasing demand for organic fruits & vegetables among the population.

Regional Analysis:

The global agricultural microbials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market followed by North America. Increasing population, growing economy coupled with government support to maximize agriculture production is driving the growth of agricultural microbials market in this region. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region emerging economies such as China and India, are estimated to witness maximum growth in the global agricultural microbials market over the review period.

Furthermore, rising demand for agricultural products in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the agricultural microbials market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development in order to enhance the quality of agricultural microbials.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global agricultural microbials market: Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Koppert B.V. (the Netherlands), Certis U.S.A. LLC (U.S.), and Monsanto Company (U.S.)

