Holi Fest in Dwarka 2018

Majesti Events is going to organise an event

Mega Holi Festival with Sapna Choudhary ( Ex- BIG BOSS 11) ,

Inline image 1

blend of Music, Art & Colors. Their tag line is-

Lets do Full on masti on this Holi & lets get Crazy. How cool! The

festival would be having Mega Stage, 10 Hour Non-stop Music, 5,000+ Foot Fall, Organic

Colors, Water Guns ,Celebrity Guests, Celebrity DJ’s, Dhol Dhamaka, Bhangra Acts,

Rain Dance, Thandaii, Holi Snacks, Games & Competitions, Food-Stalls, Beautiful

Décor, Photo booth, Professional video coverage…..

For More Details Please Find the Attached Profile of Event.