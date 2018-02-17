United States Bicycles Market By Industry Analysis, Types, Applications Geographical, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities and Forecasts 2018-2025

​The recently published report titled ​United States Bicycles Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of United States Bicycles Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “United States Bicycles Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Bicycles Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Bicycles Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Bicycles Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Bicycles Market Report 2018

1 Bicycles Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bicycles

1.2 Classification of Bicycles by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Bicycles Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 United States Bicycles Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 20 Inch

1.2.4 24 Inch

1.2.5 26 Inch

1.2.6 27 Inch

1.2.7 Others

1.3 United States Bicycles Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Bicycles Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation Tools

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Racing

1.3.5 Physical Training

1.3.6 Others

1.4 United States Bicycles Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Bicycles Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The West Bicycles Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Southwest Bicycles Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Bicycles Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 New England Bicycles Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 The South Bicycles Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 The Midwest Bicycles Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Bicycles (2013-2025)

1.5.1 United States Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Bicycles Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 United States Bicycles Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Bicycles Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 United States Bicycles Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.3 United States Bicycles Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Bicycles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Bicycles Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Bicycles Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Bicycles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Bicycles Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 United States Bicycles Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Bicycles Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Bicycles Price by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Bicycles Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.1 United States Bicycles Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Bicycles Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 United States Bicycles Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 United States Bicycles Sales Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

5 United States Bicycles Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

5.1 United States Bicycles Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Bicycles Sales Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Bicycles Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Giant Bicycles

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Giant Bicycles Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Hero Cycles

6.2.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Hero Cycles Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 TI Cycles

6.3.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 TI Cycles Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Trek

6.4.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Trek Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Shanghai Phonex

6.5.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Shanghai Phonex Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Atlas

6.6.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Atlas Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Flying Pigeon

6.7.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Flying Pigeon Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Merida

6.8.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Merida Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Xidesheng Bicycle

6.9.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 OMYO

6.10.2 Bicycles Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 OMYO Bicycles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 Emmelle

6.12 Avon Cycles

6.13 Tianjin Battle

6.14 Cannondale

6.15 Libahuang

6.16 Specialized

6.17 Trinx Bikes

6.18 DAHON

6.19 Cycoo

6.20 Bridgestone Cycle

6.21 Laux (Tianjin)

6.22 Samchuly Bicycle

6.23 Cube

6.24 Pacific Cycles

6.25 Derby Cycle

6.26 Grimaldi Industri

6.27 Gazelle

6.28 KHS

6.29 Forever

6.30 Scott Sports

7 Bicycles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bicycles Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bicycles

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Bicycles Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Bicycles Major Manufacturers in 2017

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Bicycles Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1 United States Bicycles Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2 United States Bicycles Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 United States Bicycles Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

11.4 United States Bicycles Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

