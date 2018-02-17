Some Important things about Internet

It is so definite that in this technology-embedded era, Internet is a significant part of the world. It is getting explored in every field either personal usage or professional tasks.

However, during the online work, internet speed does really matter that can make the work done in minutes or in other case of slow speed, it could take several hours. Internet speed is fundamentally measured that how much data could be sent to the user, generally per second. Thus, the more the bandwidth so the faster data could be transferred.

Concerning to measure the SPEED TEST is associated with download/upload numbers aspects that are as follow:

Conducting Performance Test

Checking Firewall

First, one has to tests if the Local Area Network (LAN) is protected by a firewall or not.

Checking Latency

It is measure of time required to process a request sent from the device to receive a response by the Internet. Aspect of Latency is significant for the active exploring of the Web such as gaming or streaming high-definition video.

See Jitter

Basically, it is a measure of the variation in the latency of packets that has been sent by the network. However, low jitter rate is ideal as it specifies that packets are getting traveled through the network at comparatively parallel speeds.

Packet Loss

It is the number of packets that travel across a computer network but fail to reach the destination. Thus, this packet loss causes jitter by streaming technologies leading to incompatible performance.

Connection speed Measurement

Further, connection speeds usually measured in megabits per second (Mbps).

Download speed

Connection speed gets measured via download speed that are the number of Mbps connection allowed to travel from a website to the network. However, when coming to task of reading, playing games, and listening to streaming music on the web, download speed play significant numbers. However, this speed used by ISP to differentiate their internet plans.

Moreover, if the ISP is giving up the speed as ensured, then the download speed from the speed test will be closer to promised speed.

Upload speed

It is recognized as the number of Mbps that connection allows to send from computer to the website. Further, this upload speed is significant as it will determine how well user is able to work with web-based applications.

But unusual aspect is that ISPs don’t shell out enough attention to upload speeds in service marketing, but user has to be aware of the fact that expected performance noted someplace on website.

However, with the download speed figures, upload speed should have to be near to the speed as per the chosen plan.

For more information please visit: http://speedtest.net.pk/