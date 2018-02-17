Global Paper Towel Sales Market By Production, Sales, Value, Supply or Demand and Forecasts 2018-2025

​The recently published report titled ​Global Paper Towel Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Paper Towel Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “Global Paper Towel Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Paper Towel Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Paper Towel Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Paper Towel Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Paper Towel Sales Market Report 2018

1 Paper Towel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paper Towel

1.2 Classification of Paper Towel by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Paper Towel Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Paper Towel Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Rolled Paper Towels

1.2.4 Boxed Paper Towels

1.2.5 Multifold Paper Towels

1.3 Global Paper Towel Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Paper Towel Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 At Home

1.3.3 Away From Home (AFH)

1.4 Global Paper Towel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Paper Towel Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Paper Towel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Paper Towel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Paper Towel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Paper Towel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Paper Towel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Paper Towel (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Paper Towel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Paper Towel Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Paper Towel Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Paper Towel Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Paper Towel Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Paper Towel (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Paper Towel Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Paper Towel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Paper Towel (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Paper Towel Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Paper Towel Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Paper Towel (Volume) by Application

3 United States Paper Towel (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Paper Towel Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Paper Towel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Paper Towel Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Paper Towel (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Paper Towel Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Paper Towel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Paper Towel Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Paper Towel (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Paper Towel Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Paper Towel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Paper Towel Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Paper Towel (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Paper Towel Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Paper Towel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Paper Towel Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Paper Towel (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Paper Towel (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Paper Towel Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Paper Towel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Paper Towel Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Paper Towel Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Paper Towel Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 SCA

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 SCA Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Georgia Pacific

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Georgia Pacific Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Kimberly-Clark

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Kimberly-Clark Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Cascades

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Cascades Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Kruger

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Kruger Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Metsä Tissue

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Metsä Tissue Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Heng An

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Heng An Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 WEPA

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 WEPA Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Asaleo Care

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Paper Towel Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Asaleo Care Paper Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 C&S Paper

9.12 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

9.13 Oasis Brands

9.14 Seventh Generation

10 Paper Towel Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Paper Towel Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paper Towel

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paper Towel

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Paper Towel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Paper Towel Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Paper Towel Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Paper Towel Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Paper Towel Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Paper Towel Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Paper Towel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Paper Towel Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Paper Towel Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Paper Towel Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Paper Towel Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Paper Towel Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

