Surat, India – January 23, 2018, Greencom Ebizz Infotech, the main organization in the field of Information Technology incorporated an SMS Marketing tool to their immense list of Android Applications named Export Contacts for WhatsApp.

This application is uniquely created for organizations including SMS Marketing into their promoting and showcasing procedure.

Fare Contacts for Whatsapp brings every single dynamic WhatsApp contacts in mass for instance 1 lac, 2 lac and some more. This is an extreme device and additional programming to help organizations with mass showcasing on WhatsApp and receive the most in return.

It is a period of an Internet of Things, where individuals are utilizing WhatsApp rather than straightforward instant messages. This is the place the need of WhatsApp Marketing arrives and this application satisfies the need and deed of the same.

Vital Features of the App:

-Basic and Smooth UI.

It has the least demanding UI which can be utilized by everybody.

-Snappy and Easy Process or Exportation.

It will trade your chose contacts inside portion of minutes.

-Boundless WhatsApp Contacts can be Exported at once.

It enables you to send out the same number of contacts as you wish to with no problem.

-Allowed to download App for mass showcasing.

You can undoubtedly get it from play store at no cost

-Sending out contacts in Window Desktop is available too

It even lets you send out contacts from your windows pc itself.

“The principal thought process behind creating Export Contacts for Whatsapp is to diminish the SMS Marketing cost by half and getting the vast majority of ROI from it,” Said Suresh Kalathiya-CEO Ebizz Infotech