Danos Associates – Get a head start on your new venture by using professionals for legal compliance

Danos Associates offer compliance recruitment services and provide tailored solutions to a range of companies right across the planet, and our strength lies in the specialist nature of our company and the work we do for our clients. We have built our success by forging long-term relationship with others in the business, as well as with our clients and leading experts, and we recognise how crucial communication is throughout the whole process.

Danos Associates specialise in financial services and legal compliance recruitment, and we have an amazing network of talent at our disposal to help your company. All our staff are top professionals in their fields, which include legal, compliance and risk, and many other areas of law in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

We also offer an individual personal approach to recruitment and selection service to an exclusive client base right across the global market, and our list of clients includes wealth management firms, some of the largest investment banks in the world, commodity firms, insurers, asset managers, hedge funds and retail banks.

The professionalism and experience of our team of top compliance experts is on hand for you to attain knowledge and advice which will enable your business to steer safely through the minefields of regulation. You will then be able to fulfil all requirements on an ongoing basis, as well as improving efficiency and quality, and managing any exposure to risks.

Our team of expert advisors and legal experts will support you and your company to show regulatory compliance, and we deliver ongoing training to our team in all areas which is regularly updated. We also help new law firms and ABSs with authorisation processes, and work with a variety of companies both small and large to make sure our security systems and money-laundering processes stand up to cyber-crime and fraud.

All are experts have worked in compliance for many years. Some are practicing solicitors who have led investigations and compliance inspections. Between them, they have given practical compliance assistance to thousands of law firms and offer a wealth of knowledge to help get companies compliance ready. If your financial firm or other business could use the expertise of our professionals, get in touch with us.