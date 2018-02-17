CT Scan and PET Scan Market Forecast to 2022: World Industry Growth, Share, Size and Trends

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 United States CT Scan and PET Scan Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.



The CT Scan and PET Scan market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in United States, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In United States market, the top players include

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Philips

• Toshiba

• Shimadzu

• Hitachi

• NeuroLogica

• Neusoft Medical

• Shenzhen Anke High-tech

• United-imaging

Split by product types/category, covering

• CT Scanners (Only Including CT System)

• PET-CT Scanners

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

• Head

• Thoracic Cavity

• Heart

• Abdominal and pelvic

• Extremities

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 CT Scan and PET Scan Market Overview

2 United States CT Scan and PET Scan Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

3 United States CT Scan and PET Scan Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 United States CT Scan and PET Scan Players Profiles and Sales Data

5 United States CT Scan and PET Scan Market Forecast (2017-2022)

6 Production Cost Analysis of CT Scan and PET Scan

7 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9 Market Influences Factors Analysis

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

