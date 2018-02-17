Assembly Automation Market Forecast to 2022: World Industry Growth, Share, Size and Trends

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 United States Assembly Automation Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.
The Assembly Automation market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in United States, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.
In United States market, the top players include
• FANUC
• ABB
• Yaskawa
• Kuka
• Hanwha
• Hirata
• ThyssenKrupp
• ATS Automation
• Velomat
• Bastian Solutions
Split by product types/category, covering
• Robot Automation Equipment
• Other Automation Equipment
• Central control system
Split by applications/end use industries, covers
• Automobile
• 3C Industry
• Others
Table of Contents – Snapshot
1 Assembly Automation Market Overview
2 United States Assembly Automation Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players
3 United States Assembly Automation Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4 United States Assembly Automation Players Profiles and Sales Data
5 United States Assembly Automation Market Forecast (2017-2022)
6 Production Cost Analysis of Assembly Automation
7 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
9 Market Influences Factors Analysis
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
